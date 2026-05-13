Star of Legendary ’80s Comedy Dies After Health Issues: Donald Gibb Was 71

Donald Gibb, a towering and unforgettable character actor best known for 1980s comedies like Revenge of the Nerds, has died. He was 71.

Gibb’s son Travis confirmed his father’s death to TMZ, saying that he died at home in Texas surrounded by family following health complications.

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TMZ reports that Travis said Gibb “loved the Lord and his family, friends and fans with all his heart, and they ask for prayers and privacy during this difficult time.”

Gibb was best known for his role of the lovable, not-so-bright jock Frederick “Ogre” Palowaski in Revenge of the Nerds as well as its sequels.

Photo Credit: 20th Century

Beyond his breakout role, Gibb built a steady career in film and television, appearing in movies like Bloodsport (1988), U.S. Marshals (1998), Durango Kids (1998) and Hancock (2008) over the years. He specialized in tough-guy roles, thanks to his massive physique and gravelly presence.

Born in New York City on Aug. 4, 1954, Gibb was raised in California and attended the University of New Mexico on a basketball scholarship before transferring to the University of San Diego where he played football. He played briefly for the San Diego Chargers in the NFL before a car accident shifted his trajectory toward Hollywood.

His second-most famous role came in the martial arts movie Bloodsport, where he played the rambunctious American fighter Ray “Tiny” Jackson, the slightly comedic foil to Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Frank Dux. Gibb was the only Bloodsport actor to reprise his role in the long-delayed 1996 sequel, Bloodsport II: The Next Kumite.

<> at NJ Crowne Plaza Hotel on August 12, 2016 in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

His most notable TV roles include multiple episodes of Weird Science, Step by Step, Stand by Your Man and a main role in the O.J. Simpson-starring HBO sitcom 1st & Ten. He also played small roles in Knight Rider, Quantum Leap, Seinfeld, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., Night Court, Cheers, The X-Files and The A-Team.

Gibb is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and his extended family.