‘The Voice’ Gets New Coach for Season 30, and He’s a Country Music Star

A new face is coming to The Voice for Season 30!

Country singer Riley Green will join Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine as a coach on the next season of the NBC singing competition.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Green has released three albums and is best known for his hits like “There Was This Girl,” “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” “Half of Me” and “Different ‘Round Here” with Luke Combs. He’s also known for his 2024 duet with Ella Langley, “you look like you love me.”

He’s no stranger to TV; not only did he recently appear in a four-episode arc on CBS’ Yellowstone spinoff Marshals, but was also one of the stars on CMT’s 2012 reality show Redneck Island.

Green won’t be the last coach to join Season 30 of The Voice, as the show is set to feature four coaches with one other star joining the trio soon.

Clarkson, who in an Instagram video left Green a voicemail giving him the big news, said she’s “super stoked to coach alongside” Green despite the fact that they haven’t officially met, but made sure to stoke the flames of competition as well.

“I was stoked when I heard you’re going to be a coach because I actually am a super fan of your music, man, you’re so good,” Clarkson gushed. “You probably know that, because I’ve covered your songs, big fan. But needless to say, fan and all, it’s a competition. So I, as a future friend, I sent you something, a little gift, while you’re out on the road doing shows to get your head in the game for The Voice coming up, because I think you’re gonna need the practice, because Team Kelly’s gonna whoop that ass.”

Season 30 of The Voice will premiere this fall on NBC.