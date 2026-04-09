‘7 Little Johnstons’ Star Liz Johnston Says Pregnancy With Baby No. 2 Has Been ‘Night and Day’ From Her Firstborn (Exclusive)

Liz Johnston can’t wait to be a mom of two!

The 7 Little Johnstons star, 24, opened up to PopCulture.com about expanding her family — and why baby number two might be her last — as she and husband Brice Bolden, 25, await the birth of their second child in the fall of 2026.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are very excited,” gushed Liz, who is also mom to 2-year-old daughter Leighton with her husband, ahead of Tuesday’s all-new episode of her family’s TLC show. “People have asked me, ‘How has this pregnancy been different than Leighton’s?’ And it definitely is a night-and-day difference.”

“I don’t like to use [words] like ‘damage’ or ‘suffering’, but Leighton’s pregnancy definitely felt like a breeze compared to this one, for sure,” added Liz, who is currently 16 weeks into her pregnancy.

Liz revealed that she just wrapped up two months of being “super nauseous” during this pregnancy, none of which she experienced during her first.

“This one has been really making Brice and I think about if this baby is going to be our last one,” she shared. “I really think with how my body is carrying this baby … this is probably going to be it for Brice and I.”

While Liz did want “like four kids” at one point, she says that with the “way the world is going now,” her longtime obstetrician’s upcoming retirement, and the looming date of her 25th birthday, having two kids seems more and more like “a good stopping point” for her family.

Liz knows she’s still “so young,” but says that she gets now how pregnancy “does take a toll on you” and is “totally different each time.”

“I really think I’m good,” she said, “‘Cause I would love to stop, and I want to be done with kids before 30.”

(TLC)

Despite the difficulties of this pregnancy, Liz and Brice can’t wait to bring home Leighton’s younger sibling. “She hasn’t fully grasped that she is getting a sibling,” Liz said of her firstborn, adding that while Leighton might not fully get what’s happening, she’s adamant about having a baby brother.

“Other than that, we’ve been getting her to play with baby dolls and, you know, telling her, ‘This will be like how your baby comes … and we’re soft,’ and she’s starting to play with those,” Liz shared.

Liz told PopCulture that she “can’t wait” to show her kids 7 Little Johnstons when they get older, fondly remembering how the cameras captured everything from her early days dating Brice to their wedding, as well as memories of her late grandparents, Nana and Poppy.

“[They have] all these little mementos that they have the privilege to look back on since it was filmed,” she said, “and it’s really great because it allows us to look back on it, and be like, ‘Wow, look at all these years ago.’ It’s just crazy.”

7 Little Johnstons airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.



