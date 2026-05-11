‘How I Met Your Mother’ Actor Convicted of Attempted Murder

Actor Nick Pasqual, who once appeared on How I Met Your Mother, was convicted of the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

Pasqual, 36, was also found guilty on Friday of injuring a spouse or partner, first-degree burglary and rape, reports the Los Angeles Times. He pleaded guilty to all charges.

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During the jury trial, prosecutors argued that Pasqual stabbed Shehorn multiple times inside her home in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles in May 2024. He attempted to flee California but was stopped at a border checkpoint in Sierra Blanca, Texas.

Shehorn herself testified against Pasqual, with ABC7 Eyewitness News reporting that she said she had broken up with him and taken out a restraining order against him after their relationship turned abusive. Shehorn, who has worked on films including Babylon, Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire and Mean Girls detailed a fight they had before they broke up.

Nick Pasqual on ‘How I Met Your Mother’ in 2011. Photo Credit: CBS

“I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open, and I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door,” she said.

Pasqual could face a maximum sentence of life in state prison; he will be sentenced on June 2.

Pasqual appeared in a Season 7 episode of How I Met Your Mother in 2011. He also contributed to 44 episodes of the web sketch comedy show National Day Riff and appeared in small roles in Rebel Moon, Jobs and The Road.

One of Shehorn’s friends, who organized a GoFundMe campaign for her medical expenses, addressed Friday’s verdict in an update on the page.

“Yesterday, May 8, after more than two years of waiting, Nick was found guilty on all 6 counts, including first-degree attempted murder,” Emily MacDonald wrote. “There are truly no words to fully express our gratitude to the two incredible Deputy District Attorneys, Sam and Chelsea, who worked tirelessly to bring Nick to justice. Their dedication, compassion, and persistence throughout this entire process meant more to us than we can say.”

“This verdict does not erase the trauma or the long road of recovery ahead, but it is an important step toward accountability and healing,” MacDonald added. “To everyone who has supported Allie through this journey — whether through donations, messages, prayers, or simply standing by us — thank you. Your support has carried us through some of the darkest moments of the last two years. This community and every person who showed up for us has meant more than we could ever express. From visiting Allie in the hospital, to helping with her recovery, connecting us with resources, donating to the GoFundMe, and showing up in court — I cannot express how much each and every one of you has helped us get to this day.”