‘Tracker’ to Undergo Big Change in Season 4

Tracker is going through some changes for Season 4.

According to Deadline, the Justin Hartley-led CBS drama will be relocating from Vancouver to Los Angeles for the upcoming season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This comes after the show, which was renewed for Season 4 in January, received a major California tax credit. 20th Television is locking down production facilities in and around L.A., with filming on Season 4 expected to begin in late June. The relocation has apparently been in the works for a while. In March, the California Film Commission gave TV tax credits to 16 new and returning series and pilots under the state’s $750 million incentives program.

Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

At the time, there was one relocating show on the list, which was just named “Untitled Disney Entertainment Television Project 13,” which was awarded $48 million on $129 million in qualified expenditures. It’s been confirmed that the show is Tracker, as its studio, 20th Television, is part of Disney Television Studios. It’s also the company’s biggest series to be lured back to California.

“I’m proud of what we built in Vancouver. I’m also very excited we’re bringing Tracker to L.A.,” star and executive producer Hartley said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing to tell these stories alongside the new, fresh places we’ll be heading to next. Most importantly, I want to thank the fans for showing up for us every step of the way. We couldn’t do this without you.”

Pictured: Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw and Chris Lee as Randy. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

“Location is a huge part of the storytelling on Tracker,” executive producer and showrunner Elwood Reid added. “We’re so grateful to the crew and people of Vancouver who made the first three seasons of this hit drama possible, and are simultaneously thrilled to be able to kick off the fourth season of Tracker by filming in Los Angeles, thanks to the tax incentive program that supports bringing production back to California.”

While Hartley’s Colter Shaw usually travels the country, most of the locations are in and around Vancouver, and there are a lot of rural and remote locations used in the show. But with the big tax credit, this should allow Tracker to use it to its full advantage. What the series will look like going into Season 4 remains to be seen, but there will be a lot to look forward to when the show returns this fall. For now, new episodes of Tracker air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.