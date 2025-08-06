CBS Releases New Teaser Trailer for ‘Fire Country’ Spinoff ‘Sheriff Country’

CBS has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Fire Country spinoff, Sheriff Country.

The new series is set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

Starring Morena Baccarin as straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr), Sheriff Country centers on Mickey investigating criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter (Amanda Arcuri).

CBS has released a new teaser trailer that gives fans a look at what Sheriff Country is all about. For the first time, we see Matt Lauria’s Boone, Mickey’s longtime partner, in action. Brown’s Wes is also reintroduced, having made his debut on Fire Country. Not surprisingly, Farr also makes an appearance in the teaser, meaning that it can be assumed that we will be seeing Sharon once or twice and perhaps vice versa for Baccarin on Fire Country.

The wait for Sheriff Country has been a long one. It was first reported in 2023 that CBS was already aiming to do spinoffs of Fire Country just after the first season. Later that year, the network was announced to be casting for a potential spinoff, starting with a supposed backdoor pilot for Season 2. Soon, Baccarin was cast as Sheriff Mickey Fox and guest starred in the second season of Fire Country. Not long after the episode aired, CBS ordered Sheriff Country for the 2025-26 season.

Pictured: Max Thieriot as Bode Leone and Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox. Photo: Hugh Tull/CBS

The wait has been a long one, but it’s going to be worth it. Fans got a little bit more of a taste of Sheriff Country in a Season 3 episode. While speaking with PopCulture.com ahead of the episode, Fire Country star and co-creator Max Thieriot shared his excitement in expanding the world of Edgewater and having viewers take a peek at Sheriff Country. Now fans will finally soon see the new show when it premieres this fall.

Also starring Michele Weaver and Christopher Gorham, Sheriff Country will premiere on Friday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. The following week, the series will be settling into its normal time slot of 8 p.m. ET on Fridays, followed by Fire Country.