'Fire Country' Spinoff Revealed

Details on a possible Fire Country spinoff have been revealed. In June, it was announced that two spinoffs of the hit CBS drama were in the works. At the time, CBS president and CEO George Cheeks told Deadline the network was focusing on "mass-appeal franchises" following the success of NCIS and FBI. He was looking at Fire Country, which was the season's number one new show, as the next possible franchise. While he did say that they weren't "necessarily looking at next year," it seems that things have changed.

Sources tell Deadline a new character will be introduced in an episode of Fire Country Season 2 that could lead into a new series. Casting has started for a female sheriff, which is currently just for an episodic guest star but has the possibility to grow into a series regular. Reportedly, the new character does not mean a backdoor pilot, as CBS could be planning something else. It all depends on how well the character and the episode do.

Since CBS has seen a lot of success with its NCIS and FBI franchises, it seems the network is itching to find the next one. While Fire Country did only premiere last year, the series has proven itself to be like no other. The series managed to bring in an average eight million viewers per episode, with 10 million in Live+35 multi-platform viewing. It didn't take long for CBS to renew Fire Country for a second season. Although the strikes delayed it, the series will soon be returning and bigger than ever.

Not much else is known about the new character or what the spinoff could entail. The drama has already added two new cast members for the upcoming second season, with Tye White and Jason O'Mara set for key recurring roles. It seems like Fire Country Season 2 will be turning up the heat. Even though not too much information has been released about the exact plots, these new characters will surely make things just a tad more interesting.

Make sure to tune into the Season 2 premiere of Fire Country on Friday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see what happens. The wait for the new season will surely be worth it. Hopefully something happens with the potential spinoff, but fans will just have to watch. The first season is streaming on Paramount+.