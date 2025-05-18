Max Thieriot Officially Welcomes ‘Fire Country’ Spinoff to CBS in Teaser With Morena Baccarin

Max Thieriot is welcoming Morena Baccarin to the Fire Country family.

The two appeared in a new teaser together to tell fans to get ready for new spinoff Sheriff Country this fall.

The Sheriff Country spinoff has been a long time coming. CBS ordered it to series last year following the backdoor pilot in Season 2, which introduced Baccarin’s Sheriff Mickey Fox. The show was ordered for the 2025-26 season, and the network’s new schedule confirmed that it will be premiering this fall, kicking off Fridays at 8 p.m. ET. A premiere date has yet to be announced.

In Sheriff Country, Mickey, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s Division Chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr), “investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter.”

Brown’s Wes was introduced in the Season 3 episode, “Dirty Money,” of Fire Country. Also starring in the series are Matt Lauria, Christopher Gorham, and Michele Weaver. The initial episode is being written by Fire Country creators Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, with story by Phelan, Rater, and Fire Country co-creator and star Thieriot. The three serve as executive producers, alongside Matt Lopez, Jerry Bruckheimer, and KristieAnne Reed for JBTV. CBS Studios produces Sheriff Country.

While speaking to PopCulture.com in April ahead of the Fire Country and Sheriff Country crossover episode, Thieriot shared his excitement for the new series and for fans to get a look inside what it will be all about.

“We get to meet some new faces and dive a little deeper into the Sheriff Country world and Sheriff Country side of Edgewater,” he said. “So, there’s definitely some different texture to this episode that we’re used to seeing in a really wonderful and exciting way, but in a way that sort of emphasizes what Sheriff Country is gonna feel like. It’s gonna give us a little more of what to expect and what’s to come. So I think viewers are gonna be really excited. I think fans are gonna fall in love with Mickey Fox and this other new character that we get to meet.”

Sheriff Country will be in good company on Fridays this fall. Fire Country will remain at its usual 9 p.m. ET slot, and will be followed by new Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue starring Donnie Wahlberg. More information on Sheriff Country, including the premiere date, should be announced in the coming months.