‘Fire Country’: Max Thieriot Says ‘Viewers Are Gonna Be Really Excited’ About ‘Sheriff Country’ Crossover (Exclusive)

Fire Country is back this week and Max Thieriot spoke to PopCulture.com about the new episode, which will be a crossover with upcoming spinoff Sheriff Country.

In “Dirty Money,” airing Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, “Bode and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox, investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox,” per an official synopsis.

The series hasn’t been on since mid-March, when Bode’s parole officer checked in with him wondering why he’s been associating with known criminals. Thieriot explained that the new episode is going to “dive right into what he was talking about and see who he was talking about specifically. I know a lot of people were sort of left going like, ‘Oh my gosh. What is he doing now? He’ll go back.’ But we’re gonna get to unpack that a little bit.”

Pictured: Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox, Max Thieriot as Bode Leone, and W. Earl Brown as Wes Fox. Photo: CBS

That, in turn, will also bring up the characters from the new spinoff, set to premiere this fall. “We get to meet some new faces and dive a little deeper into the Sheriff Country world and Sheriff Country side of Edgewater,” Thieriot shared. “So, there’s definitely some different texture to this episode that we’re used to seeing in a really wonderful and exciting way, but in a way that sort of emphasizes what Sheriff Country is gonna feel like.”

Morena Baccarin will return as Sheriff Mickey Fox, making her second appearance on Fire Country. She guest starred in an episode last season, which was a backdoor pilot of sorts for Sheriff Country. While the spinoff won’t be premiering until later this year, Thieriot confirmed that this new episode will further set up the series.

Pictured: Billy Burke as Vince Leone and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone. Photo: Darko Sikman/CBS

“It’s gonna give us a little more of what to expect and what’s to come,” the SEAL Team alum said. “So I think viewers are gonna be really excited. I think fans are gonna fall in love with Mickey Fox and this other new character that we get to meet.”

This episode will surely be an exciting one, and it will make fans want Sheriff Country even more. Tune in to a new episode of Fire Country Friday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+. Sheriff Country premieres this fall on CBS.