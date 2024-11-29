Blue Bloods is taking over CBS tonight. In anticipation of the police procedural’s series finale in two weeks, the network will be showing a retrospective sandwiched between two repeats, meaning S.W.A.T. and Fire Country will not be airing tonight. The action dramas will be back next Friday, Dec. 6. Airing at 8 p.m. ET will be Season 14’s midseason premiere, “Life Sentence,” which sees an allegation of jury tampering against Erin intertwines with Danny, Baez, and Eddie, as Frank flashes with Archbishop Kearns and Jamie’s car is stolen.

At 9 p.m. ET, Blue Bloods: Celebrating a Family Legacy will celebrate all 293 episodes of the series and be hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner. The special will include new exclusive interviews with stars and recurring guest stars as they share favorite memories and behind-the-scenes moments from the past 14 years. Featuring archival interviews from the ET vault, Celebrating a Family Legacy “serves as a love letter to the loyal fans who had dinner with the Reagan family every Friday night and upheld Blue Bloods as one of the top series on television.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS

The special will also include new details about the first time the cast had family dinner during the pilot when they were strangers and how it transformed the series into the phenomenon it is today, as well as first-hand accounts from the cast about what it’s like filming on the streets of New York City. As if that wasn’t enough, there will be a special sneak peek at the series finale, which airs on Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET.

There will not be a new episode of Blue Bloods tonight either following the retrospective, but instead, a rerun of Season 14, Episode 12, “Without Fear or Favor.” The episode centers on Danny joining forces with British investigator Christopher Granger to pursue a deadly international fugitive while Erin faces pressure from her boss to secure an indictment against an officer. Jamie investigates a sports gambling website, and Frank clashes with Mayor Chase.

S..W.A.T. and Fire Country will return with new episodes along with Blue Bloods next Friday, Dec. 6, with the two shows airing their fall finales on Friday, Dec. 13 as Blue Bloods airs its series finale. Tonight on CBS will still be filled with much action and emotions as every Friday night, only it will be filled to the brim with Blue Bloods.