‘Fire Country’: Morena Baccarin to Return Ahead of ‘Sheriff Country’ Premiere

With Fire Country continuing to expand, Morena Baccarin is appearing on the series again before starring in Sheriff Country. It was originally announced last year that CBS was looking to do spinoffs of the firefighter series, and not long after, Baccarin was cast as a sheriff with the potential to star in her own series. After appearing in a backdoor pilot during Season 2, CBS gave the straight-to-series order for the appropriately titled Sheriff Country for the 2025-26 season.

While it was assumed that Baccarin would be returning to Fire Country as Sheriff Mickey Fox before hopping over to her own show, it’s officially been confirmed. It’s just a matter of when and how. “We’re still finding how Mickey comes back into our world, but it has to be organic and tied to Sharon, but tied to a little bit all of our characters and especially Bode [Max Thieriot],” executive producer and showrunner Tia Napolitano told TV Insider. “There will be story purposes for why she’s in our world and what we’re giving her before we officially launch her for Sheriff Country Episode 1. So it’s very exciting.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey Fox. Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Since it’s still being planned, there aren’t any details for Baccarin’s next episode of Fire Country, including whether there will be anyone from Sheriff Country joining her. It’s likely her episode will once again touch on Mickey’s strained relationship with sister Sharon (Diane Farr), which could also see them working together on an emergency. That would be interesting and entertaining to see, but fans will just have to be patient.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Country may not be the only spinoff that Fire Country is cooking up. Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki will be appearing in a multi-episode arc during Season 3 as SoCal firefighter and maverick Camden. The role has potential to spin off into a new series, and while it may be too early to predict whether it will happen, Padalecki did recently extend his first-look deal with CBS Studios, which is behind Fire Country.

Fire Country Season 3 is airing on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS and there is a lot to look forward to on top of Morena Baccarin and Padalecki appearing. The season did just start, so there is no telling what exactly will happen, but it’s going to be as entertaining and intense as ever. The fire isn’t the only thing that will be hot this season, and fans will just have to tune in to see what happens.