‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Chances for a Spinoff (Exclusive)

Most television shows that have been on for over a decade earn a spinoff or two, especially those on CBS. Blue Bloods has been the rare exception to that rule, which is likely to continue. In a recent exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Blue Bloods showrunner Kevin Wade explained why there has never been a Blue Bloods spinoff and why there might never be one.

“Blue Bloods was never about the initials, whether it was CSI or NCIS or FBI, it just isn’t, it’s about the family,” Wade said, referring to the many CBS procedurals that have all earned spinoffs. FBI has only been on CBS for four seasons, but it already has two additional spinoffs. Blue Bloods has been on for 12 seasons and there’s never even been a hint of a spinoff.

“You can’t replicate the family,” Wade continued. “You could take the idea of a law enforcement family in another city, obviously, but Blue Bloods is kind of a one-off, starting with Tom Selleck and [Donnie Wahlberg] and [Bridget Moynahan]. The show is identified, I think, way more with the actors than with the organizations they work for.”

The structure of Blue Bloods would also make it strange to see one of the characters pulled out of the family. It’s hard to imagine a show with just Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan since he so often works with other members of his family. If there ever is a Blue Bloods spinoff centering on only one member of the Reagan family, it would only happen after the main Blue Bloods series ends.

“That will be when the show ends one day, if somebody has an idea to take a couple of the characters and put them in a new situation, that would be great,” Wade explained. “But that’s in an unforeseeable future.”

One reason why that future is so unforeseeable is the fact that Blue Bloods has no end in sight. The show just aired its 250th episode, which is far beyond what anyone ever expected. Wade and everyone who works on the show is “grateful to have a fan base that comes back year after year.” They are also “very aware of and appreciative of the very loyal audience that watches this show.”

As for Season 13, Wade said there has been “talk,” but nothing is confirmed yet. “Fingers crossed, I hope so, but we don’t have any kind of official word yet,” he said. Before Season 13 though, the last few episodes of Season 12 have to air. The next new episode, “Hidden Motive,” debuts on Friday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET.