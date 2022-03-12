‘Blue Bloods’ 250th Episode’s Reagan Dinner Unearths Family Secret About Erin

Blue Bloods treated fans to a little secret at the end of the 250th episode Friday night. There was a lot of guilt going around in “Guilt,” but everyone was in a much better mood by the time the Reagan family gathered for dinner. The family dinner, a staple of the series that no episode can go without, was held until the end and included a fun revelation about Erin.

At the start of the dinner, Sean (Andrew Terraciano) handed out four-leaf clovers to mark St. Patrick’s Day. This inspired Eddie (Vanessa Ray) to ask why there was no one named Patrick in the Reagan family. “I thought that all Irish families had at least one Patrick,” Eddie said. Henry (Len Cariou) said it “just wasn’t in the cards,” but then Frank (Tom Selleck) revealed that it “almost” was in the cards.

So who was almost named Patrick? None other than Erin (Bridget Moynahan). If she was a boy, Frank and his late wife Mary planned to name her Patrick. “I wanted them to name you Fart,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) said. “Thankfully that one didn’t get too much traction,” Frank said. “So, Ireland Forever it would be,” Henry said. Erin’s name is a reference to “Erin go bragh,” which means “Ireland till the end of time” in Irish.

Then, the rest of the family made fun of Sean for not knowing what “Erin go bragh” means. “You should’ve been named farts,” Danny said.

On that note, Frank led a toast with their whiskeys. “May the road rise up to meet you,” Frank said. “May the wind be always at your back,” Danny continued. “May the sunshine be warm upon your face,” Erin said. “May the rains fall soft upon your fields,” Jamie (Will Estes) said. “Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand,” Henry finished. “Happy St. Patrick’s Day,” the family said in unison before tossing their clovers. Now everyone, including Eddie, is Irish.

Before all the fun at Sunday dinner, “Guilt” did have plenty of serious moments. In Erin’s story, it looked like Anthony (Steven Schirripa) was about to get a promotion based on his own merits to become the chief investigative officer for the D.A.’s office. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a scheme from Erin’s boss to split the two friends up and they both saw through it in the end. Meanwhile, Eddie joined Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) to investigate the murder of a man who fought with his neighbor. Eddie and her partner were the officers who responded at the beginning of the episode.

However, Frank’s story took up the bulk of the episode. The plot connected to the Nov. 19 episode “USA Today,” which introduced Det. Angela Reddick (Ilfenish Hadera), who briefly joined Gormley (Robert Clohessy), Garrett (Gregory Jbara) and Baker (Abigail Hawk) at 1PP. After Reddick was shot, the trio and Frank feel responsible. Reddick was actually not as injured as she appeared to be and could’ve left the hospital earlier. Frank helped her see that there is a person under that hardened exterior she presented. Frank’s team offered her a job at 1PP, but she declined because she didn’t want to get stuck behind a desk.

The next new episode of Blue Bloods, “Hidden Motive,” airs on Friday, April 1 at 10 p.m. ET. It marks Bridget Moynahan’s first episode as director. All past episodes of Blue Bloods are available on Paramount+.