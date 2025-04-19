Two Criminal Minds stars have called it quits.

TMZ reports that Zach Gilford has filed for divorce from Kiele Sanchez after 12 years of marriage.

In legal documents obtained by the outlet, Gilford filed for divorce on Friday, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. A date for the separation was not listed. He and Sanchez tied the knot in December 2012 and share 7-year-old Zeppelin and 4-year-old Revel. Gilford is seeking joint legal and physical custody, and reportedly wants to award Kiele spousal support. However, it’s unknown if the two signed a prenup.

Photo Credit: Michael Yarish /Paramount+

On Criminal Minds: Evolution, Gilford stars as serial killer Elias Voit, while Sanchez has been recurring as his wife, Sydney Voit. Although Gilford will return for the upcoming season, premiering in May on Paramount+, Sanchez’s arc seems to be done, according to her IMDb. It would make sense, as Sydney went into protective custody with her kids and eventually said goodbye to Elias last season.

Sanchez was previously married to screenwriter and director Zach Helm from 2001 to 2008. She and Gilford began dating in 2010 after meeting on the ABC pilot The Matadors. They got engaged in 2011 and married a year later. They also previously starred in The Purge: Anarchy together in 2014. In August 2015, Gilford and Sanchez announced they were expecting, but revealed just two months later that Sanchez had suffered a miscarriage.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, Gilford has plenty of projects to keep his mind occupied. Not only will he be busy promoting the new season of Criminal Minds: Evolution, but the series has already been renewed for Season 4. Assuming that Voit will be coming back to terrorize the BAU, that will certainly help. He also has numerous projects in the works, including thriller A.I. Heart U and family film After All. As of now, Sanchez has no upcoming projects, but she could still very well be working on something.

In December, the Friday Night Lights alum suffered a health scare. He showed off photos on Instagram of his swollen face, and although he didn’t reveal what had happened, he said he was grateful that filming for Criminal Minds had already wrapped for Season 3. The divorce is now the latest block in the road for Zach Gilford, but at least he has his work to keep him busy.