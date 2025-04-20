8 Iconic ’60s Shows That You Can Stream Free on YouTube Right Now (April 2025)

Many think the iconic shows of yesteryear are lost to time, locked away in out-of-print box-sets or stuck on over-the-air TV late at night. However, there are plenty of classic TV shows currently available to watch completely free on YouTube.

Below you’ll find eight shows from the 1960s that are officially uploaded to the video site, including a Western, wholesome family sitcoms, iconic animated shows and a psychedelic kids program.

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. The Addams Family

Play video

What’s available: Seasons 1 and 2 (complete series, all 64 episodes)

Official Synopsis: “You rang? They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky! America’s first family of ghastly giddiness are here in all of their ghoulish glory in the original TV series based on the delightfully demented imagination of Charles Addams.”

2. The Dick Van Dyke Show

Play video

What’s available: Seasons 1-5 (complete series, all 158 episodes)

Official Synopsis: “One of television’s most celebrated shows, The Dick Van Dyke Show follows the misadventures of comedy writer Rob Petrie. Starring the legendary Dick Van Dyke and Emmy Award winner Mary Tyler Moore.”

3. Speed Racer

Play video

What’s available: Season 1 (complete series, all 52 episodes)

Official Synopsis: “Teenager Speed Racer aspires to be the world’s best race-car champion with the help of his friends, family and his father’s high-tech race-car, the Mach 5.”

4. Bonanza

Play video

What’s available: 20 episodes total from Season 1 and Season 2

Official Synopsis: “The Wild West adventures of Ben Cartwright and his sons as they run and defend their Nevada ranch while helping the surrounding community.”

5. H.R. Pufnstuf

Play video

What’s available: Season 1 (complete series, all 17 episodes)

Official Synopsis: “Jimmy, a boy with a talking golden flute, finds himself stranded on a strange island where almost everything is alive. He is rescued by a talking dragon named H.R. Pufnstuf, who protects him from the mean ol’ Witchiepoo, who is obsessed with stealing Freddy the Flute from him.”

6. Thunderbirds

Play video

What’s available: Complete Series (Seasons 1 and 2 are listed as one season)

Official Synopsis: “In the 21st century, the Tracy family operate a unique private mechanized emergency response service.”

7. Green Acres

Play video

What’s available: Seasons 1 and 2

Official Synopsis: “Revisit your favorite friends from Hooterville in this classic sitcom that provides a cornucopia of farm-to-table hilarity when New York lawyer Oliver Wendell Douglas (Eddie Albert) and his glamorous wife, Lisa (Eva Gabor), say ‘goodbye, city life!’”

8. Dennis The Menace

Play video

What’s available: Seasons 1, 3 and 4

Official Synopsis: “Based on the comic strip of the same name, Dennis The Menace follows the lives of the Mitchell family – Henry, Alice, and their only child, Dennis. Dennis is an energetic, well-meaning, but trouble-prone boy and sometimes a mischievous child. He often tangles with peace-and-quiet-loving neighbor, George Wilson.”