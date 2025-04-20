‘Young Sheldon’ Star Annie Potts Undergoes Major Surgery

Annie Potts just underwent major surgery.

The Young Sheldon star, 72, took to Instagram earlier this week to reveal that she was having back surgery.

She later shared a fun video of her on a gurney, with the caption, “Post-op space travel. Recovery time can be creative time.” This is the latest major surgery for Potts, who played Connie “Meemaw” Tucker on the CBS sitcom. In August, she had knee replacement surgery, but also kept fans updated throughout her recovery, and she took it like a champ. It seems like she’s doing the same thing this time around, and some of her former co-stars are sharing their well wishes in the comments.

Potts’ on-screen grandson, Iain Armitage, wrote on the pre-op photo, “Thinking of you!” while Cooper family neighbor Melissa Peterman shared on the post-op photo, “Love you, Annie!!! Hope you have a speedy recovery!!” Of course, many fans also wrote their well-wishes to Potts, and she saw it all after getting out of surgery. “Thank you all so much for the good vibes! I’m out of surgery and the doctor says it went very well (the real doctor, not the robot intern),” she commented.

In between her surgeries, Potts has remained busy. She’s appeared in numerous episodes of Young Sheldon spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. With a second season happening, it’s likely she’ll be appearing in more episodes. Since filming probably won’t start until the summer, Potts still has some time to recover. However, back surgery is not simple, so it wouldn’t be surprising if fans don’t see Connie for a while when Georgie & Mandy comes back in the fall.

Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS

Also starring Zoey Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord, Montana Jordan, Matt Hobby, Wyatt McClure, and Emily Osment, Young Sheldon ran for seven seasons from 2017 to 2024. The Big Bang Theory prequel follows Sheldon Cooper growing up in Texas with his family. Jim Parsons reprises his role as Sheldon to provide the narration for each episode. Both he and Mayim Bialik returned in the series finale on-screen.

One can only hope that Annie Potts will make a speedy recovery following her surgery, but since she’s having fun with it on Instagram, it seems like she’s doing well. And one can only hope that this is her last surgery for a while, because having both knee replacement and back surgery so close together can definitely be hard.