'Blue Bloods': Why Bridget Moynahan Still Feels 'Disgusting' After Eating Reagan Family Dinner (Exclusive)

✖

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan loves being on the show, but there is one drawback. During the show's trademark Reagan family dinner scenes, there is real food on those plates and the food is not the best. In a new interview with PopCulture, Moynahan said the food is still not great. But the good far outweighs the bad, as the dinner scenes provide some of the best moments of each show.

"I don't know if the food is bad but when you're eating for four hours, you just never feel good. Like, I just had a family dinner today and I feel disgusting and I only ate green beans the whole time," Moynahan said. "It doesn't feel good." Back in 2019, Moynahan told PEOPLE she avoided eating at all during the scenes, but began to eat mashed potatoes, which was "really bad." Then, she moved on to cucumbers.

Moynahan also shared another hilarious anecdote about acting while eating. Long before she was on Blue Bloods, Moynahan was a model and filmed a pantyhose commercial. "They made me eat cheesecake throughout the entire commercial," Moynahan recalled. "I just kept having them eat the cheesecake and eat it and eat it. And the male model was supposed to look at my legs and he wouldn't look at my legs. So I had to eat more cheesecake. I never had cheesecake since."

The dinner scenes have become an anchor for every Blue Bloods episode, and the show has been more open to bringing in different characters lately. In the first two episodes of Season 11, there have been first-time visitors to the table. In the premiere, Danny (Donny Wahlberg) brought his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez). Then in the second episode, "In The Name of the Father," Joe Hill (Will Hochman) brought his mother, Paula (Bonnie Sommerville), along.

In the past, Erin's daughter, Nicky (Sami Gayle) was always at the table before she moved. Erin's ex-husband and Nicky's father, Jack Boyle (Peter Hermann) has also been with the Reagans on Sunday. "We had a nice scene together with Jack Boyle last year, that was really nice and romantic and sweet," Moynahan said. "So it was nice to have the family together then. So anytime we can put some of those moments in Blue Bloods is terrific." More moments like those should be coming up on new episodes of Blue Bloods, airing Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.