‘Suits LA’: Troy Winbush on Working With ‘Suits’ Alum Gabriel Macht as a ‘Super Fan’ (Exclusive)

Suits LA brought in Gabriel Macht one more time as Harvey Specter and Troy Winbush spoke to PopCulture.com about what it was like.

In “Bat Signal,” Ted and Harvey go to New York to try to put Pellegrini back in jail after he gets out on probation.

Winbush’s Kevin is roped in and helps the duo finally take him down. Winbush admitted that he binge-watched the original Suits “a lot on Netflix, so it took me three days.” So being part of this storyline was something else. He said it was “fun to watch those guys interact with each other. It was almost like passing the baton, and it’s almost just like, ‘Wax on, wax off.’”

Pictured: (l-r) Troy Winbush as Kevin, Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

“And watching these guys go back and forth and sprinkle Kevin in there a little bit to have fun with them,” Winbush continued. “I mean, I can’t ask for much more than that as an artist. And just watching the development of these characters and watching where the storyline goes, and knock on wood, hopefully the audience will get a chance to see a Season 2 out of it.”

Winbush got to interact with Macht quite a lot, both in the past and in the present, and it was as memorable as ever for him. He shared that he’s “been doing this for a very long time, and rarely do I get starstruck.” Winbush continued, “But when he showed up on set, Elvis has left the building. It was literally like that. This is the last shot of the day. When he did his stuff and had to leave, it was almost just like you could hear a pin drop because he said his goodbyes and his announcements. And it was just like, Elvis has left the building. It was surreal, but in that very welcoming, very funny way, and I just appreciated him coming through and giving us a hand and sharing the screen with him. So it was fun.”

Meanwhile, Gabriel Macht is not the only Suits OG returning. Rick Hoffman will be reprising his role as Louis Litt, while David Costabile actually reprised his role as Daniel Hardman in “Bat Signal.” Troy Winbush revealed that he hasn’t yet worked with either, but he’s “looking forward to it if the scripts that’ll come through allow that.”

Pictured: Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter — (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

“I’ve had a chance to meet Rick and I’ve had a chance to meet David as well,” he continued. “Wonderful spirited people, very inviting, engaging, and just a blessing for them guys to come through and lend us a hand. Rick is…, I mean, listen. I met him at a table read, and I extended my hand. I don’t know. But he was like, ‘Oh, please. Get out of here. Give me a hug.’ I was like, ‘Really? We’re doing this. We’re doing this. Okay.’ It’s cool to have these guys come support and give their blessings. And it’s a ride, and I’m enjoying it in the building.”

Meanwhile, Winbush is hoping that more Suits stars grace Suits LA. “Anybody and everyone that participated in the OG, I’m such a fan across the board that they all can come at the same time and sing happy birthday,” he said. “I’m good with that. But hopefully, knock on wood, Season 2, when it comes around, we’ll have a variety of people coming through. But as of right now, listen, anybody, everyone, welcome. “

There are still a few episodes left of Suits LA’s first season, and as of now, it has yet to be renewed for Season 2. When NBC could make a decision on the series is unknown, but it seems to be leaning in a positive direction. And if Season 2 happens, it’s possible more Suits alumni will come back. Both Suits and Suits LA are streaming on Peacock. New episodes of Suits LA air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.