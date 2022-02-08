TV Shows

‘Blue Bloods’ Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

By

blue-bloods-dinner-cbs.jpg

Blue Bloodsmagnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show’s midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who’s the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.

Danza was cast as Lt. Moretti, a longtime officer who earns a visit from Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) after the drive-by shooting. Frank soon learns that Moretti has tried to keep his son’s connection to a gang off the books. His son’s illegal activity may have played a role in Moretti almost getting killed. TVLine published a photo from the episode, titled “Allegiance,” showing Danza and Selleck together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/TVLine/status/1490687295527211013?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Allegiance” will also see the return of Joe Hill (Will Hochman), who finds himself at the center of his own ethical dilemma when his date tampers with a witness. Joe then turns to his aunt, A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), and Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) to unravel the case. Meanwhile, Detectives Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) and Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) investigate the mysterious death of a television host who collapsed during a taping. Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) also teams up with SVU (no, not that SVU) to solve a crime.

Danza, 70, is best known for playing Tony Micelli on Who’s the Boss? from 1984 to 1992. He also earned an Emmy nomination for his guest role on The Practice. He shot to fame as Tony Banta on Taxi. His recent TV credits include Rita Rocks, Teach: Tony Danza, There’s… Johnny!, The Good Cop and Outmatched. He also voiced a character in the Paramount+ animated movie Rumble.

Blue Bloods has attracted several big guest stars during Season 12. In January, music legend Jimmy Buffett played two roles, first a con man pretending to be the “Margaritaville” singer to make Danny’s life a headache and then himself. Broadway icon Kelli O’Hara starred in a December episode, playing Erin’s friend Lisa Farragut, who offered Erin some advice for her district attorney campaign.

“It was really fun,” O’Hara recently told PopCulture.com. “Lisa Farragut, the role I played was this personal friend of [Moynahan’s] character. So, I think [the Blue Bloods team] just called and said, ‘We’d like to bring her back.’ I said, ‘Great, I’m already established, I didn’t have to reinvent the wheel on that one.’” O’Hara later said she was “sure” she’d come back if asked in the future.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET. All past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Final Season Will Have a Moment Fans Have Waited Years For

  • ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming

  • Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed
    "Bad Faith" – Erin is cross-designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
    TV Shows

    Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season
    "Smoke & Mirrors" – Frank clashes with the Dream Team when one of the members becomes the focus of a departmental investigation. Also, Jamie and Danny team up to investigate a series of carjackings involving one of Danny's criminal informants; Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help a woman being stalked by a man she met on a dating app; and Erin is determined to find the culprit behind online attacks on her boss, district attorney Crawford (Roslyn Ruff), on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 7 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Pictured: Will Estes as Jamie Reagan, Vanessa Ray as Officer Eddie Janko, and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan. Photo: CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Teases Final Season