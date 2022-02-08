‘Blue Bloods’ Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods‘ magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show’s midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who’s the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.

Danza was cast as Lt. Moretti, a longtime officer who earns a visit from Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) after the drive-by shooting. Frank soon learns that Moretti has tried to keep his son’s connection to a gang off the books. His son’s illegal activity may have played a role in Moretti almost getting killed. TVLine published a photo from the episode, titled “Allegiance,” showing Danza and Selleck together.

https://twitter.com/TVLine/status/1490687295527211013?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Allegiance” will also see the return of Joe Hill (Will Hochman), who finds himself at the center of his own ethical dilemma when his date tampers with a witness. Joe then turns to his aunt, A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan), and Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) to unravel the case. Meanwhile, Detectives Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) and Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) investigate the mysterious death of a television host who collapsed during a taping. Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) also teams up with SVU (no, not that SVU) to solve a crime.

Danza, 70, is best known for playing Tony Micelli on Who’s the Boss? from 1984 to 1992. He also earned an Emmy nomination for his guest role on The Practice. He shot to fame as Tony Banta on Taxi. His recent TV credits include Rita Rocks, Teach: Tony Danza, There’s… Johnny!, The Good Cop and Outmatched. He also voiced a character in the Paramount+ animated movie Rumble.

Blue Bloods has attracted several big guest stars during Season 12. In January, music legend Jimmy Buffett played two roles, first a con man pretending to be the “Margaritaville” singer to make Danny’s life a headache and then himself. Broadway icon Kelli O’Hara starred in a December episode, playing Erin’s friend Lisa Farragut, who offered Erin some advice for her district attorney campaign.

“It was really fun,” O’Hara recently told PopCulture.com. “Lisa Farragut, the role I played was this personal friend of [Moynahan’s] character. So, I think [the Blue Bloods team] just called and said, ‘We’d like to bring her back.’ I said, ‘Great, I’m already established, I didn’t have to reinvent the wheel on that one.’” O’Hara later said she was “sure” she’d come back if asked in the future.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET. All past episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.