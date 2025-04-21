‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Announces End of an Era

It’s the end of an era for Mike Wolfe, the creator and star of the popular History Channel series American Pickers.

The antique hunter and TV host announced last Wednesday that he’ll close his Nashville retail store Antique Archaeology. The store’s final day open will be April 27.

Famously, Wolfe moved to the Nashville area in 2010 to open the store after falling in love with the city during one of his antique scouting trips in 2001. He opened the store just after American Pickers first aired, which caused the store to immediately explode in popularity. As the show was pulling more than 6 million viewers an episode, there were hours-long lines to get into the shop for weeks; on its first day open, Wolfe signed autographs for 10 hours.

Now, the reality TV star is moving to Iowa to be close to his 81-year-old mother in her twilight years while he develops two television series.

“This place has meant the world to me — not just the brick and mortar, but the people. The community. The visitors from all over the world who came through those doors, shared their stories, and reminded me every day why I started this journey in the first place,” Wolfe said on Instagram. “This isn’t goodbye — it’s just a new rhythm. I’ll forever be grateful for every moment in that Nashville space, and for all of you who made it more than just a shop. You made it home.”

Wolfe also recently announced that American Pickers will take a short hiatus for the first time in over a decade.