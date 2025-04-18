3 Best TV Shows Paramount+ Just Added for April 2025

Paramount+ is constantly adding TV shows, new and old, to their library. With that in mind, it can be hard to know what’s worth your time.

Here’s the three best series available on the streamer this month.

MobLand

This crime series has delivered on its premise so far. Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, Anson Boon, and plenty more familiar faces star in this mob series from Guy Ritchie about two warring crime families. It’s as gritty as you’d expect.

Yellowjackets

Season three of Yellowjackets ended this week, so if you’ve been waiting for it to end, it’s time to sit down and binge the whole thing. If you’re unaware, this series has won several Emmys for its portrayal of a late-90s New Jersey girls’ soccer team flying to attend a tournament that mysteriously crashes in a remote wooded area up north. The girls eventually break into savage clans that begin murdering each other, and several flash-forwards show the girls dealing with the trauma—or their violent misdeeds—25 years later.

Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out

Yes, Wild ‘n Out is still going on VH1. The long-running battle-rap improv game show and sketch comedy series has been going strong since 2005, created by Nick Cannon, who is still the series’ hilarious host. At a whopping 313 episodes, the series doesn’t show any signs of slowing down anytime soon, either. Notable guests so far this season include N.O.R.E., NLE Choppa, Trick Daddy, and Saucy Santana.