Kelly Clarkson Teases What’s Next for Her Amidst Rumors About Her Talk Show Future

Kelly Clarkson has some answers as to where she’s been during her two-week absence from television.

The singer and talk show host was inexplicably absent from her show for a short period last month, which sent fans into a speculative tizzy.

Now, the host of the Kelly Clarkson Show has teased her fans by posting artwork for a single or an album called “Where Have You Been” on her Instagram page. However, there’s not much detail; the caption on the singer’s Instagram post only says “Soon…”

As mentioned, fans were worried about the American Idol alum’s disappearance last month, causing all sorts of speculation about her health and mental status. (A source told TMZ she was “completely fine.”) She was back on the series shortly after to celebrate her show’s 1000th episode.

The singer hasn’t released a full album since 2023’s Chemistry. Before that, the wait for new music from Clarkson was even longer, as her previous album Meaning of Life dropped all the way back in 2017.

Clarkson was the winner of the very first season of American Idol in 2002, and has since gone on to become one of the most successful singers of all time with over 82 million records sold worldwide and multi-platinum singles like “Since U Been Gone“, “My Life Would Suck Without You” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).”