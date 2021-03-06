'Blue Bloods': Marisa Ramirez Explains Why She and Donnie Wahlberg 'Just Love Each Other' (Exclusive)

✖

Blue Bloods stars Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg have been working together for eight years, creating unmistakable chemistry in their scenes together. During a recent interview with PopCulture, Ramirez, who plays Det. Maria Baez, said Wahlberg was "so welcoming" when she joined the show. The relationship she built with Wahlberg, who stars as Det. Danny Reagan is unlike anything she has experienced before in her career.

When Ramirez came in, it was partway through Season 3 and Jennifer Esposito had just left. At first, Baez was not expected to stay long, but Ramirez kept getting asked to come back. At one point, she became a main star and moved from California to New York full-time. "Donnie was so welcoming," Ramirez recalled. "And we just hit it off from day one, and have developed such a friendship from that moment until now." She also developed a friendship with Vanessa Ray, who plays Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan, since they joined the show around the same time.

Before Blue Bloods, Ramirez never had the opportunity to build a working relationship like the one she has with Wahlberg. Before, she had only had short-term gigs, or starring roles on shows that did not last long. "Other jobs I've had... I'm three years with this person or three months with this person, but this is now ... We're at eight years," Ramirez said. "And I think our relationship has definitely evolved more so this year." Ramirez thinks their close off-set bond might have something to do with the pandemic.

What they have is "such a beautiful thing," Ramirez said. "You hear so many horror stories about actors who worked together so long, and they secretly hate each other. And we just love each other... I'm so excited to be at work with him and to feel safe with someone who knows me, because I feel like I keep my guard up with other actors, or crew, or whoever, and this is a place where I can let it down... It feels very safe and comfortable."

The Blue Bloods fan base has often dreamed of seeing Baez and Danny develop a romantic relationship following the death of his wife, Linda Regan. Ramirez is not quite sure anything like that will happen, but she already knows Baez is a part of Danny's extended family. "I'm a part of his extended family, and it's a good place to be," Ramirez said. "Whether it blossoms into something more, I mean, the possibilities are endless, and I'm sure maybe they would like to explore the possibilities. But who knows? ... Everybody makes different choices. Who knows what'll happen?"

Another unknown is just how long Blue Bloods will last. There are no signs of the show ending, even in the middle of its 11th season. "It just keeps going," Ramirez said. "It keeps going. I mean, honestly, I'm still in shock that I've been here eight years. It's insane. It just keeps going." New episodes of Blue Bloods air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and past seasons are available on Paramount+.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.