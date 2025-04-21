Prime Video Officially Cancels 2 Shows After Putting Them on Hold

Two of Prime Video’s biggest upcoming series have been cancelled.

The spinoffs of spy thriller Citadel, titled Citadel: Diana and Citadel: Honey Bunny, each had first seasons premiere in late 2024 but second seasons of both were “paused”.

Now, both are cancelled, and the plotlines for the second seasons of both spinoffs will “be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel,” according to a THR quote from Vernon Sanders, who is Amazon MGM Studios’ head of TV.

The first season of Citadel, from directors The Russo Brothers (known for their work on Marvel), was famously one of the most expensive TV series ever made. Season one of the series cost over $300 million just to produce. It was intended as the streamer’s answer to James Bond, which it now owns the rights to, so there was plenty of speculation that there wouldn’t even be a second season at all.

“Having successfully traversed India and Italy, storylines from both Citadel: Honey Bunny and Citadel: Diana will be woven into the upcoming second season of the mothership series Citadel. While these successful and widely enjoyed international chapters will not continue as individual series, Season 2 of Citadel will be our most exhilarating yet,” Sanders said to THR. “With high-stakes storytelling, new additions to our amazing cast and bold, cinematic ambition, the new season will deepen the emotional journeys of Nadia, Mason, and Orlick against the relentless force that is Manticore. We’re excited to share what’s next when Citadel Season 2 premieres globally in Q2 of 2026.”

It’s likely that the second season of Citadel will be its last when it premieres next year.