'Blue Bloods' Season 13 to Feature Major Promotion for Reagan Family Member

Blue Bloods Season 13 will feature at least one Reagan family member getting a promotion that will not require a political campaign. Sgt. Jamie Reagan, played by Will Estes, will get a new job that ensures he no longer works with his wife, Officer Eddie Janko, played by Vanessa Ray. The two had been working at the same precinct, even after they tied the knot.

Although there is technically no written rule barring spouses from working together, the show will introduce a new commanding officer at Eddie and Jamie's precinct who likes to follow the unwritten rule. "It was brought up when Jamie and Eddie got married, that though there is no law on the books, is it is against the rule of custom for spouses to work together in a precinct," showrunner Kevin Wade told TVLine. "But they have a new commanding officer this season (Stephanie Kurtzuba's Sgt. McNichols), who as soon as she sees them says, 'One of you is going to transfer by the end of the day.'"

The two will still work at the 29th precinct, just in positions that keep them apart. Sgt. McNichols promotes Jamie to Field Information Officer for the precinct. "That means he's not in uniform and he's not at the morning rollout and all that stuff, but it's a very real job at the NYPD," Wade explained.

The Field Information Officer's job is to look at a perpetrator and decide if they can be used as a confidential informant before their case is processed and taken to the district attorney, Wade told TVLine. "If he looks like a likely 'treasure chest,' the Field Information Officer sits them down and says, 'I think we can probably cut you a break on this, depending on what you can give us...'"

The new job will give Jamie a chance to mix what he is best at. He will have to be diplomatic and a hard-nosed police officer while going on a "fishing expedition" for whatever information a suspect may provide.

Jamie is not the only Reagan family member who might have a new job, but it won't be as simple as getting promoted by a superior. In the Season 12 finale, A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) finally told the rest of the family she will run for District Attorney. Erin clashed with her new boss D.A. Kimberly Crawford (Rosyln Ruff) several times throughout the season because, as Crawford finally admitted in the finale, she never liked having a Reagan in her office. Erin also said she agreed with her father, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), that some of Crawford's decisions were making New York City more dangerous. During the Sunday dinner, Erin said she would take a big swing and run for D.A. Blue Bloods Season 13 kicks off on Friday, Oct. 7 in its usual 10 p.m. ET timeslot on CBS.