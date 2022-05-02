'Blue Bloods' Season 13 Is Officially Happening, Tom Selleck to Return

✖

Another season of Blue Bloods will soon be on the horizon. It was recently announced that Blue Bloods was renewed for Season 13. This renewal comes on the heels of a major milestone for the CBS procedural, as it aired its 250th episode this past season. Thanks to its renewal, there will be plenty more episodes to come.

Kelly Kahl, the president of CBS Entertainment, released a statement about Blue Bloods' renewal. In his statement, he noted that it was a no-brainer for the series to come back for an additional season given its success on the network over the past 12 years. Kahl began, "America's favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13. The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform."

"And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, Blue Bloods not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level," he continued. "Led by the incomparable Tom Selleck, this amazing cast skillfully brings universal and relatable personal storylines to life week after week, while executive producer Kevin Wade and the skilled writing team craft compelling episodes featuring the show's trademark mix of family dynamics and police work. We look forward to many more Reagan family dinners next season."

Blue Bloods premiered in September 2010. The show stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and Will Estes. As previously mentioned, the show has been on for so long that it managed to surpass a major milestone. The CBS drama aired its 250th episode this past March and it, of course, featured the Reagans' classic big family dinner. Considering that the show is now going into its 13th season, fans might be wondering what the future holds for the series. While speaking with PopCulture.com in February 2020, Wahlberg addressed that very topic and shared that he's simply taking things one day at a time.

"I try to just stay in the moment of each episode and that really helps me, I think, do my best work," Wahlberg said. "I treat each episode as a little movie that I'm doing and each scene is a little movie within the movie and that's how I approach it. I try not to get information about what's going to happen seven to 10 episodes in advance."