‘Blue Bloods’: Frank Reagan Feels Betrayed By Son’s Possible Major Career Change

Blue Bloods teased another significant career change for a Reagan family member, but this was one idea Frank did not embrace. In “Hidden Motive,” Jamie was surprisingly offered a chance to lead Mayor Chase’s security detail. Was this a genuine offer from the mayor, or was there an ulterior motive? The Reagans were about to find out.

At the start of the episode, Gormley (Robert Clohessy) stormed into Frank’s (Tom Selleck) office to report that the mayor had a request to change his security detail. This is not something that Frank would need to know about, but Gormley thought Frank was required to know because Chase requested Jamie (Will Estes) to lead the detail. Frank decided to do this by the book as if the mayor wasn’t requesting his son.

Later that day, Frank got home to find Jamie waiting. Jamie was invited to lunch with Chase, but the mayor didn’t say anything about the security detail request. Jamie was a little miffed that his dad didn’t give him a heads-up. Frank told Jamie to take this request as a compliment, but Jamie thinks Chase might be doing this to get a Reagan in the circle. Jamie stormed out of Frank’s house; sure, he could handle lunch with Chase.

Garrett (Gregory Jbara) and Frank later met to brainstorm what was happening here. Frank thought Chase might genuinely want Jamie because of his reputation, but Garrett believes something darker is going on. Garrett suggested he get a member of the mayor’s detail to spy on the lunch. Frank didn’t like the idea, but he still wanted to learn if there were more surprises in store for him at Chase’s office.

This situation was the main topic at the Reagan family dinner table. Everyone somehow knew about Jamie’s lunch with Chase. Unfortunately, the lunch played out offscreen, and Jamie insisted that what happened didn’t need to be discussed with everyone. The Reagans all thought it was crazy for Jamie to consider leaving the NYPD to become somewhere else. Even Frank said he wanted to be a police officer forever. He even pointed out the negatives of being a commissioner since he is a civilian under the thumb of the mayor.

“Not sure I’m buying that ‘serve at the pleasure of the mayor’ thing,” Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) said. “Our mayors keep coming and going, and you’re still here. One could argue in your case; it’s the other way around. It’s a compliment, dad.” (Danny has a good point. In reality, NYPD commissioners usually don’t serve as long as Frank has and for as many different mayors.)

Garrett later obtained a memo from someone in Chase’s office who learned that Chase was trying to find the brightest people at all levels of government. Chase framed it to get the best people into the best roles. Garrett learned this was all a cover to get good people on his exploratory committee to run for governor. Garrett thought Frank should find a way to get Jamie out of this situation, but Frank thought Jamie could find his way back on the right path himself.

When Frank showed up at Jamie’s apartment, he was surprised to see Jamie had figured out on his own that Chase just wanted a Reagan in his inner circle. Frank admitted that his top concern was one of his children might make a decision because of what he would think. “I don’t know my next move, but I’d like to make it how I see fit,” Jamie said. “Will you keep me in the loop?” Frank asked. “Always,” Jamie replied. In the end, Frank noted that Jamie was the only person who didn’t say what he’d like to be, if not a police officer. “I’d like to hear your answer sometime,” Frank said as he left.

“Hidden Motive” also featured a story with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg back as mobster Mario Vangelis. He annoyed Anthony (Steven Schirripa) while he tried to help his half-brother with finances. Eddie (Vanessa Ray) clashed with Badillo (Ian Quinlan) over how to handle a protester, while Danny and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigated the death of a college student. Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.