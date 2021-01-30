✖

There is no new episode of Blue Bloods this week, but when the show does come back, guest star Eric B. will be back. "The New Normal" will be the rapper's fourth episode overall and third of Season 11. Eric B., whose full name is Louis Eric Barrier, plays Lr. Mike Gee, who clashes with Det. Danny Reagan. New Blue Bloods episodes air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

"The New Normal" airs on Friday, Feb. 5. Like almost every Blue Bloods episode, the hour features four stories. First, Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) has his hands full with a police captain who cannot control his precinct. Then, Danny gets Internal Affairs and even Det. Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez) on his back after he made a difficult decision in the field. Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) learn about crisis management when a social worker joins them for a ride-a-long. Lastly, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) considers the consequences of letting a dangerous criminal go because of new bail laws.

One photo from the new episode features Barrier. He made his Blue Bloods debut in the Season 10 episode "Another Look." He also starred in the Season 10 premiere, "Triumph Over Trauma," and the Dec. 18 episode, "Atonement." Outside of acting, Barrier is best known for his work in the hip hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, who were nominated for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011. Their first album, Paid in Full (1987), is considered one of the best hip hop albums ever made.

After Barrier appeared on Blue Bloods, he found himself in a New Jersey courtroom because of a 2002 warrant for failing to appear in court. According to court records, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and resisting arrest/eluding on Jan. 28, 2002, for an instant that happened in 2001. He was scheduled to be sentenced on March 8, 2002, but did not appear in court, reports NJ.com. His attorney claimed that Barrier's attorney in 2002 said he did not need to go to the sentencing hearing.

In November 2019, Barrier was arrested on the warrant. A few days after his arrest, the judge, State Superior Court Judge James Guida, sentenced Barrier to probation after considering his clean criminal record and his past public service. "What you have done in the past, I trust you will do in the future," the judge told Barrier, reports NorthJersey.com.

In March 2020, Barrier's family was struck by tragedy. His daughter, 28-year-old Erica Barrier, died in a car crash in Connecticut. "She fought a valiant fight, however, we trust God and his ultimate decision to bring her home," Barrier said in a statement at the time. "We want to sincerely thank everyone from around the world for the outpouring of support and love during this difficult time. Please continue to keep our family in prayer as we now prepare to lay Erica to rest. This was an unfortunate vehicular accident that claimed her life, however, and it's also crucial that we pray for the other driver involved. Our hearts also go out to him and his family as we hold no ill will in our hearts for those involved. Again, we accept GOD's will and want to sincerely thank the good samaritans, first responders and impeccable medical staff who cared for our daughter at Hartford Hospital, Hartford CT."