‘Blue Bloods’ Recruits Rapper Eric B. for New Role

Legendary hip-hop musician Eric B. showed off his acting chops in the newest episode of Blue Bloods. The DJ, who was one half of the iconic rap duo Eric B. & Rakim, was on Friday night’s episode as Detective Mike Gee, a friend of Donnie Wahlberg‘s character Danny Reagan. In the role, he’s an ex-cop who comes out of retirement to help Reagan.

Eric B., whose real name is Eric Barrier, talked to All Hip Hop about his cameo on the CBS police drama. “Being on set is surreal. I swear they treat Tom Selleck like the real police commissioner. What an honor to be alongside such a legend: Magnum PI,” Eric B. said. “I can’t thank Donnie Wahlberg enough for this opportunity, really grateful.”

He said that his appearance on The Goldbergs got him interested in doing more acting. “Being on The Goldbergs last year really whet my appetite for acting and I’m grateful to Adam F. Goldberg and Louis ‘Uncle Louie’ Gregory for that. I’m on a mission now.”

Gregory, who is Eric B.’s manager, talked about his client’s acting talent. “I think people are going to be very impressed with Eric B on Blue Bloods. He takes acting very seriously. He’s a member of the Screen Actor’s Guild and has been involved with TV for decades but this is a completely new lane for him,” he said. “Being part of a drama that’s hugely successful is a tribute to his versatility and he is a value-added to mainstream media. I couldn’t be any prouder and as a former law enforcement leader who also happens to be involved in music and TV, this couldn’t be any better for me to get to witness!”

His appearance on Blue Bloods reminded him of when he first broke through as a major hip-hop star. “Back in the day, I was at Madison Square Garden watching Run DMC perform and the next year I was on the stage,” he said. “One year I went to the set of Blue Bloods next year I’m on the show as an actor.”

Rappers appearing on police dramas isn’t anything new. Ice T has starred on Law & Order: SVU for years and LL Cool J is a star on CSI.

New episodes of Blue Bloods air Friday nights at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.