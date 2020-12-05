'Blue Bloods': Danny Brings Guest to Reagan Family Dinner in Tense Season 11 Premiere

Blue Bloods kicked off its second decade with a tense Season 11 premiere, which had fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish. There was also an exciting moment at the end of the episode when an unexpected guest arrived at the Reagan family dinner. While "Triumph Over Trauma" did include a topical story about City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (Whoopi Goldberg) confronting Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) about allegations of police brutality, the main story involved Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez) going missing.

The two were investigating a murder when Baez was pushed down a staircase by the suspect. Danny followed her, and the two got locked in a basement, with no one knowing where they were. While they were missing, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) teamed up with Joe Hill (Will Hochman) to search the area where Danny and Baez were last heard from. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) also took up the case, learning that the murderer had killed others, so it appeared there was a serial killer on the loose. During their time in the basement, Danny finally took the time to learn more about Baez, who admitted to being a little jealous of the "perfect" Reagan family. Danny reminded her that no family is perfect.