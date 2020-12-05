'Blue Bloods': Danny Brings Guest to Reagan Family Dinner in Tense Season 11 Premiere
Blue Bloods kicked off its second decade with a tense Season 11 premiere, which had fans on the edge of their seats from start to finish. There was also an exciting moment at the end of the episode when an unexpected guest arrived at the Reagan family dinner. While "Triumph Over Trauma" did include a topical story about City Council Speaker Regina Thomas (Whoopi Goldberg) confronting Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) about allegations of police brutality, the main story involved Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marissa Ramirez) going missing.
The two were investigating a murder when Baez was pushed down a staircase by the suspect. Danny followed her, and the two got locked in a basement, with no one knowing where they were. While they were missing, Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) teamed up with Joe Hill (Will Hochman) to search the area where Danny and Baez were last heard from. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) also took up the case, learning that the murderer had killed others, so it appeared there was a serial killer on the loose. During their time in the basement, Danny finally took the time to learn more about Baez, who admitted to being a little jealous of the "perfect" Reagan family. Danny reminded her that no family is perfect.
Awwwww! Baez at family dinner! 😭😭😭😭 Love it! #BlueBloods— NYCBlackStar aka Jackie/Brown Sugar Honey🤣 (@NYCBlackStar) December 5, 2020
Eventually, Danny and Baez were discovered and the killer was tracked down. After the ordeal, Danny invited Baez to the Reagan family dinner for the first time. There was plenty of fun joking around from the family, with Erin telling Baez she should get "hazard pay" for having to work with Danny for so long. Danny also teased Erin, who tried to pretend she was not worried while Danny was stuck in the basement.prevnext
@BlueBloods_CBS Yeah Baez at family dinner... now if only Joe was there #BlueBloods— Jennifer Summerlin (@jen_nene88) December 5, 2020
"I will concede there is one thing that Danny is better at than me, and that is being a pain in the ass," Erin said. Baez went on to thank everyone for welcoming her to the table. The episode ended with Danny saying grace. Frank gave Baez an approving smile just before the show faded to black. The next adventures of the Reagan family will air Friday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.prevnext
Look how cute Baez is outside of work!!! She looks so happy to be at the family table. #bluebloods— Diva ~ Clarita (@islandiva147) December 5, 2020
Fans can expect to see some new guest stars as the season goes on. "We've had [an] incredible guest cast," Estes teased in an interview with PopCulture. "And I'm usually as excited as everybody else to see them because I find out like when it airs or, or I see them... in you know passing in the night. But yeah... I think you can expect more [guest stars]."prevnext
Yay!!! Baez at the dinner table!! #BlueBloods— Amazing Will Estes (@amazingwillnet) December 5, 2020
Whaaaaaaat!! Baez at Reagan family dinner?! It’s getting real y’all #Daez #BlueBloods— ✨Alisaha Deshan✨ (@LeeshiPeeshi) December 5, 2020
#BlueBloods Baez is at Reagan family dinner. pic.twitter.com/2v8gyVzPvI— Chantina Faison (@ChantinaF) December 5, 2020
Now look here Danny and Baez are not allowed to get involved romantically! #BlueBloods— Jay 🏳️🌈 💛🐝 (@DiamondHunter80) December 5, 2020