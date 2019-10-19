‘Blue Bloods’: Frank Reagan Faces Serious Problem After Death of Friend’s Wife

This week’s Blue Bloods episode found Commissioner Frank Reagan in another serious problem when his friend’s wife is found dead. Frank did not want to believe the man, a well-respected FBI agent, would kill his terminally ill wife. At first, it was believed that the agent’s wife committed suicide.

At the beginning of “Another Look,” Frank (Tom Selleck) responded to a suicide call at the home of FBI Agent Wilson Ortega (Emiliano Diez), where Sgt. Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) was already at work. Jamie wanted to go through the normal procedures and interview Ortega while Frank looked on, stunned at what just happened.

The next day, Sid Gormley (Robert Clohessy), Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk) and Garrett Moore (Gregory Jbara) told Frank the police found a blood-stained shirt outside Ortega’s home. Gormley pointed out that Ortega never said anything about changing a bloody shirt before the cops arrived. Frank grew increasingly irritated that the trio were suggesting something criminal might have happened and that the investigation needed to go forward by the book. Frank reluctantly agreed that Ortega needed to be spoken with again, but would only do that if Ortega came to them.

Ortega did go to Frank to tell him about the funeral. Frank took that opportunity to show Ortega a photo of the bloodied shirt. He confirmed it was his shirt. At first, Frank told Ortega he must have wrapped his arms around his wife and got his shirt bloody. Ortega explained that his wife was given a terminal diagnosis 22 months ago and she decided last night to take her own life.

Frank asked Ortega if he went to church to make his confession yet. Ortega said he did, and Frank told him to stop before he further explained what he did during confession. He apologized to Ortega for taking up his time and told him to prepare for the funeral.

Later, Jamie and A.D.A. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) agreed there was enough evidence to arrest Ortega. However, they had to tread carefully because of their father’s “special interest” in the case. Erin wanted Jamie to just arrest Ortega, while he hoped Erin would indict him. Erin insisted Jamie had to be the one to talk with Frank about it because he’s the one who inherited the same exact moral compass.

Jamie told Frank he had officers prepared to arrest Ortega, but they were awaiting word from the commissioner. Frank said he did not need his permission, but Jamie said he wanted his father’s blessing. Frank proceeded to remind Jamie of Ortega’s wife’s record. Jamie then reminded his father they had to arrest Ortega because the evidence supported charging him with manslaughter. Jamie insisted his father could not find a way out of this mess that involved letting Ortega go.

Frank visited Jamie and Eddie’s (Vanessa Ray) apartment for the first time to discuss the Ortega case following the funeral. Frank told Jamie that Ortega has already admitted to killing his wife. After all, his wife could not have a funeral in a Catholic church if his wife was suicidal, so Ortega must have told his priest.

Frank apologized for hanging Jamie out to dry, but said Ortega should have been allowed to say goodbye to his wife during a funeral. However, Frank told Jamie to give Ortega a summons for tomorrow with a recommendation of leniency to the D.A.’s office. Frank suggested Ortega be charged with criminally negligent homicide.

“You’re mom… for her, there wasn’t an option. You just fight,” Frank told Jamie. “But it was hard. She made me promise not to tell you guys how bad it really was for her towards the end. Given a lifetime of true love for another person, if the circumstances are right – the opposite actually – if the circumstances are as wrong as they can get for that person that you love… any body’s capable of anything.”

“I don’t know, but I can imagine,” Jamie said.

“I pray you never know,” Frank said as he got up.

There were two other stories in “Another Look.” First up, Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigated a strange assault case where a wife set up her husband to be accused of rape. Meanwhile, Erin and Anthony Abetemarco (Steve Schirripa) investigated a string of robberies.

During the family dinner, the family talked about Danny’s friend Detective Mike Gee (guest star Eric B.) deciding to return to police work after retiring. They could understand why someone would go back to a job they love.

“When you can truly say things could have been worse… sometimes, that’s the rush,” Danny mused.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: John Paul Filo/CBS