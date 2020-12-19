'Blue Bloods' Pays Tribute to Actor Nick Cordero After His Death Due to COVID-19

✖

This week's Blue Bloods ended with a brief tribute to Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who died in July following a three-month battle with complications of the coronavirus. Cordero was best known for his Tony-nominated performance in Bullets Over Broadway, but while working in New York, the Canadian-born performer played Victor Lugo in three episodes of Blue Bloods.

At the end of "Atonement," a credit came on the screen reading, "In memory of Nick Cordero." This was the last episode of the year, and featured the returns of Sami Gayle as Nicky and Tony Terraciano as Jack. The next episode does not air until Friday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET and will feature another Broadway star, Ali Stroker.

Cordero was diagnosed with COVID-19 and hospitalized on March 30. His wife, Amanda Kloots, frequently kept fans up to date on every development during his health battle. After over 90 days in the hospital, Cordero died at age 41. He is survived by Kloots and their 1-year-old son, Elvis. In late November, Kloots told fans she made a stuffed bear for Elvis out of the dressing robe Cordero wore for his final performance of Rock of Ages.

As Kloots, who works as a fitness trainer in Los Angeles, prepares for her first Christmas since her husband's death, she continues to use her platform on Instagram to share tributes to Cordero and reminders to take the coronavirus seriously. On Thursday, she shared a message she received from a frontline worker, who wore a shirt reading "Hooray for Health Heroes" in honor of Cordero and others who have died during the pandemic.

"I received this message today and thought it was so special," Kloots wrote. "Thank you to Lorraine for being on the front lines, for all you do every day. Thank you for showing the world that you feel safe getting the vaccine. Thank you for your prayers, I will pray for you!"

While Cordero was memorialized by the Blue Bloods team, he was shockingly not included during the Emmys "In Memoriam" segment in September. Zach Braff, Cordero's close friend and Bullets Over Broadway co-star, told fans on Twitter he tried to get the Television Academy to include him, but they declined to. "Those involved in the In Memoriam selection process are very aware of the sad passing of Mr. Cordero due to coronavirus and we assure that his name has been given every consideration for inclusion," the TV Academy said in response to the criticism. "With so many people passing in any given year, we simply cannot ensure any particular individual is included, nor do we release the names included prior to the telecast."