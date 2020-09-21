Emmys 2020: Fans Shocked After Nick Cordero Was Excluded From 'In Memoriam' Segment
Fans were shocked after Nick Cordero was excluded from the In Memoriam segment of the 2020 Emmy awards show. Cordero was a beloved actor who was most well-known for his Broadway career. Among his many TV credits, Cordero appeared in series such as Blue Bloods, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Queer as Folk and Lillyhammer. Sadly, Cordero died earlier this year, after a battle with coronavirus.
In a tweet, Scrubs star Zach Braff — who was a close friend to Cordero — explained that the Emmy's "passed" on including Cordero in the In Memoriam. "I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed," Braff wrote. He also shared a message he received from the Emmy staff, which read, "Those involved in the In Memoriam selection process are very aware of the sad passing of Mr Cordero due to coronavirus and we assure that his name has been given every consideration for inclusion. With so many people passing in any given year, we simply cannot ensure any particular individual is included, nor do we release the name of those included prior to the telecast." Scroll down to see what Cordero's fans have to say about the Emmys excluding the actor.
I think the f*cked up take on this, is that YOU HAVE TO CAMPAIGN to get your loved ones into the in memoriam. GEEZ, I know it may be for the time frame or whatever, but it kinda suck. Shouldn't be like that.— Señora Salgado (@meowndy) September 21, 2020
Why should you have to campaign?! And for them to PASS? That’s ridiculous. Wow.— Tara Kozej (@tarakoz12) September 21, 2020
That's... Ugh.
What an awful response.
'Yes we considered it but hey, there were too many dead people so 🤷♀️.'
It also implies there was some criterion for inclusion that they're unwilling to disclose.— E L Friesen (@elfriesen) September 21, 2020
He died of COVID! His name should have been first...in honor of the 200k other Americans who have died in the pandemic. They totally missed an important opportunity to bring attention to this global killer & the failing of our leaders. Egregious mistake.— Jane 🌊 (@AndAlone2) September 21, 2020
so many knew his story and followed his COVID-19 illness and hoped....they had an opportunity to remind us of this tragedy - remind us to keep safe and to treasure every day.
...and they decided against it? @TelevisionAcad #Emmys— MaryEl (@BaylineMary) September 21, 2020
Nick was an amazing person, so kind, so talented. Fought hard...deserved more than enough to be there. Disrespectful to such a great, man.— Sean SEE PINNED TWEET Smith (@CallMeSeanSmith) September 21, 2020
The disrespect 😤— 크리스쳔 (@bulol2k20) September 21, 2020
Good Canadian boy - RIP Nick— Rupert (@kingofcomedee) September 21, 2020
That’s awful— Jill Loris (@LorisJill) September 21, 2020
He should have been included, but we know the Tonys won't leave him out.— RonnyMcG (@RonnyTMcG) September 21, 2020
Why is this so difficult for producers?— ClipperSE (@ClipperSE) September 21, 2020
While the tribute was a beautiful celebration of life, not every star who died over the last year was included. Specifically, the exclusion of Nick Cordero, Kobe Bryant, and Kelly Preston took many viewers by surprise.@TelevisionAcad, not a surprise from them— Catherine B (@BOSSY19) September 21, 2020
No Nick Cordero in the Emmys in memoriam montage???— Adriana Belmonte (@adrianambells) September 21, 2020
@TheEmmys you all suck big time why I stopped watching it. Not to even mention a flash of these honorable humans @kobebryant #nickcordero #kellypreston is a disgrace 😡 https://t.co/4UJRXMx7lR— MJ Precopio (@MJPrecopio) September 21, 2020