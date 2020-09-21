Emmys 2020: Fans Shocked After Nick Cordero Was Excluded From 'In Memoriam' Segment

Fans were shocked after Nick Cordero was excluded from the In Memoriam segment of the 2020 Emmy awards show. Cordero was a beloved actor who was most well-known for his Broadway career. Among his many TV credits, Cordero appeared in series such as Blue Bloods, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Queer as Folk and Lillyhammer. Sadly, Cordero died earlier this year, after a battle with coronavirus.

In a tweet, Scrubs star Zach Braff — who was a close friend to Cordero — explained that the Emmy's "passed" on including Cordero in the In Memoriam. "I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed," Braff wrote. He also shared a message he received from the Emmy staff, which read, "Those involved in the In Memoriam selection process are very aware of the sad passing of Mr Cordero due to coronavirus and we assure that his name has been given every consideration for inclusion. With so many people passing in any given year, we simply cannot ensure any particular individual is included, nor do we release the name of those included prior to the telecast." Scroll down to see what Cordero's fans have to say about the Emmys excluding the actor.