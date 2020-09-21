Emmys 2020: Zach Braff Says Academy 'Passed' on Nick Cordero for 'In Memoriam' Segment

✖

Actor Nick Cordero was not included in the Emmys 2020 "In Memoriam" presentation, and his friend Zach Braff was not pleased. In a tweet on the morning after the award show, Braff said that he had even "campaigned" to have Cordero included in the show, but that the organizers "passed" on him. The revelation sparked outrage, particularly among Cordero's fans.

Cordero passed away in July after a long, terrible battle with COVID-19, at the age of 41. He was beloved by Broadway theater fans for years, and had a few hit TV and movie roles as well, including a stint on Blue Bloods for two years. Braff's tweet came as an indictment of the Emmys' process for selecting the "In Memoriam" candidates, saying: "For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage."

For those wondering: The Emmys chose to leave Nick Cordero out of the memorial montage. I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in. We did. They passed. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 21, 2020

"I had no idea one had to campaign to get their loved one in," he added. "We did. They passed."

Braff later shared an official statement from the organizers of the Emmys, which read: "Those involved in the In Memoriam selection process are very aware of the sad passing of Mr. Cordero due to coronavirus and we assure that his name has been given every consideration for inclusion. "With so many people passing in any given year, we simply cannot ensure any particular individual is included, nor do we release the names included prior to the telecast."

In another tweet later on, Braff wrote: "I should mention too, that they also left out Sam Lloyd. I would have never even considered 'campaigning' for Sam because he had more TV credits than most actors I know."

I should mention too, that they also left out Sam Lloyd. I would have never even considered “campaigning” for Sam because he had more TV credits than most actors I know. pic.twitter.com/roIp4IVtBc — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 21, 2020

Lloyd played Ted Buckland on Scrubs, along with many other TV roles over the years. He passed away earlier this year due to a brain tumor, according to a report by Page Six. He was 56 years old.

Fans gave their sympathies to Braff, remarking on how hard this must have been for him after losing two close friends in such a short time. The omissions also underscored the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, which has now taken over 200,000 lives in the U.S. alone since March.

Cordero's passing was publicized not just among his TV fans but for the heart-wrenching details of his struggle with COVID-19. The actor was diagnosed and hospitalized on March 30, according to a report by the BBC, and stayed there for 95 days until his passing. During that time he suffered major lung damage, had his right leg amputated and underwent a tracheostomy, all due to the illness. Fans have been sharing sympathies with his family on social media ever since.