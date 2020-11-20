Nick Cordero's Widow Reveals Teddy Bear for Son Elvis Made From 'Blue Bloods' Star's Dressing Room Robe

✖

Nick Cordero's 1-year-old son Elvis will always have his late father close to his heart. After the Broadway star and Blue Bloods actor tragically lost his battle with the coronavirus in July, his wife, Amanda Kloots, revealed Thursday that their son now has a teddy bear made from the dressing robe Cordero wore during his final performance in Rock of Ages.

Taking to Instagram, Kloots shared an adorable photo of little Elvis cuddled up to the bear, which features his name stitched onto a red heart. Kloots said that the "memory bear was made for Elvis by a dear friend" after she sent "her Nick's dressing room robe from his last show." Kloots, expressing her gratitude, added, "I can't even begin to explain how special it is." The gray bear, Kloots said, features a small pocket for Elvis "so he can put things in it." On the back of the bear "is the tag from the show."

"I've learned through this process all the special and inventive things you can do to keep someone’s memory alive," Kloots wrote. "You don’t have to bury someone and say goodbye if you don’t want to. I truly enjoy keeping Nick's spirit alive as much as possible. They are little blessings and gifts that give me comfort on a daily basis. This bear Elvis will have for the rest of his life and hope pass on to his family one day."

Cordero, who earned a Tony nomination for Bullets Over Broadway, died on July 5 from complications of COVID-19. He initially was hospitalized in late March for what was believed to be pneumonia, though he later tested positive for the virus. Although even later he tested negative for the virus, the actor suffered numerous complications, including lung infections as well as a blood clotting issue that led to the amputation of his right leg. He spent 95 days in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles before his death on July 5. At the time, Kloots wrote that her husband was "surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Since his passing, Kloots has continued to share frequent updates to social media as she and her son adjust to life without the late Broadway star. In mid-October, she revealed that she had a vase made with some of her husband’s ashes. The vase features both Kloots' and Elvis’ handprints as well as a heart. She said that she plans "to always keep flowers in this vase, reminding me of Nick every time I look at it."