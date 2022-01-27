‘Blue Bloods’ Marks Incredible Milestone

The Blue Bloods team marked a major milestone in its history. On Wednesday, production started on the show’s 250th episode, star Bridget Moynahan revealed. The episode will air later this season, as this week’s episode will be number 247. The show marked its 200th episode with the Season 10 premiere in September 2019.

Moynahan, who stars as A.D.A. Erin Reagan, tweeted a photo of a cupcake with three decorations, the number 250, a police badge, and a card with the show’s title. “This is happening. Right now! 250 family dinners! Quite the accomplishment,” Moynahan wrote. She included the hashtags “proud,” “blessed,” “grateful” and “Blue Bloods family.”

While many of Moynahan’s famous friends congratulated her, one comment that sticks out is from Will Hochman, who plays her on-screen nephew, Joe Hill. “Congratulations!” Hochman simply wrote. Hochman’s character was introduced in the Season 10 finale “Family Secrets,” in which the Reagans learned that the late Joe Reagan had a secret son they never knew about. Since then, Joe has made sporadic appearances on the show, including in the Jan. 21 episode “The Reagan Way,” in which he butted heads with Will Estes’ Sgt. Jamie Reagan.

The upcoming 247th episode is “Cold Comfort,” which will air on Friday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The episode finds Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) dealing with a dirty cop who is linked to Detectives Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Maria Baez’s (Marisa Ramirez) investigation into a brutal assault of another NYPD detective who suspected the officer was corrupt. Meanwhile, Officer Eddie Janko (Vanessa Ray) and her new partner Officer Luis Badillo (Ian Quinlan) investigate the robbery of a bookstore. Jamie joins his grandfather Henry Reagan (Len Cariou) in an investigation of an old friend’s death. Lastly, Erin decides to look into a new woman her investigator Anthony Abetamarco (Steven Schirripa) is now involved with.

Although CBS’ plot description doesn’t include details about the Reagan family dinner scene, you can bet there will be one. These scenes are an integral part of the show that fans anxiously await every week. However, in a December 2020 interview with PopCulture.com, Moynahan said the food still tastes bad. “I don’t know if the food is bad but when you’re eating for four hours, you just never feel good. Like, I just had a family dinner today and I feel disgusting and I only ate green beans the whole time,” Moynahan said at the time. “It doesn’t feel good.”

The food might not taste great, but filming the dinner scenes is fun for everyone. When Marisa Ramirez finally got to join a family dinner scene, it was an emotional experience because it was the first time she had been in a room with so many people without masks during the pandemic, she told PopCulture.com in March 2021. Her late grandmother was also a “huge fan” of Tom Selleck, which made it even more exciting to be near the TV icon.

Blue Bloods episodes air Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. All episodes are available to stream on Paramount+ so you can join a Reagan family dinner from home at any time.