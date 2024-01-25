Mark Wahlberg Sends Message to Brother Donnie as 'Blue Bloods' Films Final Season

A new season of the hit police drama Blue Bloods is set to begin its 14th and final season, and the show's leading star, Donnie Wahlberg, is being praised by his brother, Mark Wahlberg, for his lengthy run on the show. As Mark walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new film, The Family Plan, on Wednesday, he spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his older brother and his admiration for him and the show.

"[Congrats], of course, to Donnie, Tom [Selleck], the whole cast!" Wahlberg said. "[It's] remarkable! It really is an unprecedented run. "[As] somebody who's been producing television for a long time, [I know] it's not an easy feat," he added. "So, congratulations! It's quite an achievement."

For all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods, Donnie has been a major part of the cast along with Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, and Len Cariou. The final season will consist of two parts, premiering in February 2024, with the finale taking place that fall.

"For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family," star Tom Selleck said in a statement. "Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors, and crew has been a dream come true. I'm grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes."

Previously, Donnie has discussed the end of Blue Bloods when it was rumored that Season 13 would be its last. "I love Blue Bloods, and I think if there weren't a Season 14, the loyal fans of the show would be very, very outraged," he said at the time. "If the show were to go away without [the audience] having a proper sendoff … I think they would be mortified. They're part of the Reagan family."

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March, he expressed similar enthusiasm for the series. "I'm just incredibly grateful, you know? It's very unbelievable to be doing so many things that I love to do," Wahlberg explained. "I've been in my band for almost 40 years, 30-something years, and I've been doing this show for 13 years, and I'm so grateful for it."

He continued, "I have a great cast, who's become family, we have a great crew and so many loyal viewers and fans. It's just unbelievable. So it's not that I feel relief as much as I kind of have to pinch myself sometimes and go, like, how did this happen? Growing up, I dreamed of somehow making my way to be able to do things that I love to do and to be doing it after all these years and having so much fun doing it, I just feel so blessed and so grateful."