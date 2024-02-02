'Blue Bloods' Cancellation Gets Surprise Mention on 'SNL'

When Blue Bloods was announced to be ending, it shocked fans around the world, and now, Saturday Night Live is included on that list. The cold open for the Jan. 27 episode was AFC Championship-themed, and as the commentators faced the realization that "real football" would be no more after the game and nothing left to watch or do, one had mentioned that "Thank God CBS still has Blue Bloods, the number one drama in every dentist's office."

Unfortunately, the commentators found out that Blue Bloods will, in fact, be going into its final season, and they acted like how every fan acted when news broke. "Now they're taking Blue Bloods from us, too?!" Hilariously, when Kenan Thompson, as James Brown, wondered what they will be replacing it with, an ad for sophomore drama So Help Me Todd showed up, but it "sounds Todd-damn awful."

Blue Bloods was renewed for Season 14 last March, and it was revealed in December that the long-running family cop drama would be ending. It's one of several CBS series coming to an end this year, along with S.W.A.T., Young Sheldon, and Bob Hearts Abishola. The SNL NFL commentators won't have to say goodbye to the Reagans just yet, however. Season 14 is being split into two parts, with the first 10 airing this spring and the final eight airing sometime in the fall. So there is still plenty of time, but it is going to be weird to not have anything to look forward to on Friday nights once it wraps. Blue Bloods has been a Friday night staple for years, and replacing it will definitely be hard.

Regardless of how much time we still have left with Blue Bloods, it will no doubt be hard. Even Tom Selleck isn't ready to say goodbye just yet. It will be exciting to see what storylines the series will churn out for the final season, which will definitely be bigger than ever. Fans won't have to wait too much longer to see how Season 14 kicks off, as new episodes premiere on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET as part of CBS's 2024 spring schedule following S.W.A.T. and Fire Country. Maybe Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, or someone else on the cast could host SNL before it's too late? It's clear the writers will miss Blue Bloods just as much as anyone. It's only fitting.