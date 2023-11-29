Donnie Wahlberg Shares Hype Video From 'Blue Bloods' as Filming Resumes

The actors' strike is done, and Blue Bloods is officially back in business. The upcoming 14th season of the CBS procedural will be its last, but Donnie Wahlberg is making sure to celebrate in style. The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a fun video with on-screen partner and love interest Marisa Ramirez. He said that, "Reagan and Baez are back on the set!" and the duo looked as ready as ever to get back to work.

It's hard to believe that this will be the last "first day on set" video that we will ever get for Blue Bloods. However, it seems like Wahlberg and Ramirez are deciding to not think about the fact that the show is ending. Rather, they are thinking about the fact that they are back together again and ready to take over New York and solve some cases. Maybe even finally do something about Danny and Baez's blossoming romance once and for all.

Blue Bloods Season 14 will be split into two parts with a total of 18 episodes. The first part, consisting of 10 episodes, will premiere on Feb. 16. Part two will then air later in 2024, sometime in the fall. The 18 episodes is definitely a nice surprise, considering most shows for the upcoming season are aiming for 10-13 episodes, with a couple of exceptions. Blue Bloods splitting into two parts will give both fans and the Reagan family the chance to properly say goodbye, and they will be getting a big send-off, no doubt.

It has been a long time coming for new episodes. Blue Bloods was on CBS' original fall 2023 schedule prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. It, along with most scripted originals, was pushed back to midseason 2024. CBS' spring 2024 schedule was released not long after the actors' strike came to an end. Blue Bloods will once again be rounding out Friday nights, and considering the series has been a staple at the end of the week for years, the first Friday without it, once it ends, will be extremely weird.

The videos and photos will likely continue to be posted from the Blue Bloods cast as filming for the fourteenth and final season continues. Don't miss the final season premiere of Blue Bloods on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET only on CBS. New episodes will also be streaming simultaneously on Paramount+, where all 13 seasons are available.