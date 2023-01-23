'Blue Bloods': Danny's New Love Interest Revealed

More than five years after Linda Reagan died, Blue Bloods finally showed Det. Danny Reagan going on a date. During the Jan. 20 episode "Lost Ones," Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) went to bat for an officer with whom he had a special connection. This new character, Laura Acosta, was played by guest star Jessica Pimentel (Orange is the New Black).

The episode started with Sid Gormley (Robert Clohessy) asking Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) to help out Acosta, who didn't qualify for a full disability pension. She is thinking about retiring because the lingering back pain from an injury sustained years ago makes even a desk job uncomfortable. Frank soon learned that Danny was behind the plot.

Frank and Sid then met with Acosta, who told them that she was injured during a car chase. While her partner walked away, she suffered a crushed leg and spent a year recuperating. It turns out that Acosta was covering Danny's shift since he was still on leave after Linda's death. Danny always felt guilty.

Later, Frank met with Danny in a bar and realized that Danny may also have feelings for Acosta. Danny insisted things were not like that, but Frank has always had the superpower of seeing through his kids. He told Danny to let himself fall in love with someone again, unlike his Pops (Len Cariou) and himself. The Reagan men have a habit of becoming widowers, and Frank does not want to see his son close himself off to love. (Let's just hope nothing bad happens to Eddie!)

Danny met Acosta in a bar, where he reported that her full disability pension was approved. He also told her that she will still get to see him even if she is retiring from the force. There also must have been some planning for the future because Erin (Bridget Moynihan) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) quickly realized that Danny was dressed up at the Sunday family dinner for something special. Danny admitted he had a "fancy" dinner date with Acosta.

Danny has been single since Linda died between Seasons 7 and 8. Amy Carlson, who played the character, left the show behind after deciding against signing a new contract. So, her character was killed in an off-screen helicopter accident. Since then, fans have seen Danny get really close with his partner, Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), but that relationship has never turned romantic. Blue Bloods fans will get to see if Danny and Acosta's relationship turns into something serious on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. New episodes are also available to stream on Paramount+.