'Blue Bloods': Jamie Reagan's New Job Revealed

The Blue Bloods team finally revealed what Sgt. Jamie Reagan's new role will be within the New York Police Department. It does not mean he and Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan will no longer work out of the same precinct, but they will not see much of each other at work. In fact, they might never talk about work again thanks to Jamie's new job.

In the Oct. 14 episode, "First Blush," Sgt. McNichols (Stephanie Kurtzba) revealed that Jamie (Will Estes) will be working as part of a new team. Eddie (Vanessa Ray) was nervous that this meant her husband would be transferred (which was her big fear in the Season 13 premiere), but that's not really the case. Jamie's new job is field intelligence sergeant and he will still be based in the same precinct.

The new job means Jamie will have to keep most of his work a secret, even from his wife. Jamie is at first a little apprehensive about the idea. After all, what is he going to talk to Eddie about if they can't talk about work? (Do they really not have anything else in common besides work?) He went to Pops (Len Cariou) for some advice, and Pops said he kept things a secret from his grandmother all time time. Jamie clearly wanted to keep the job. "You will never forgive yourself unless you heed your true calling," Pops said. "I'm saying you need to nail down what your calling is."

Jamie decided that being an intelligence officer is his calling, although Eddie didn't really like the idea. At their apartment, Eddie pretended she will like the "new version" of Jamko, where they have to talk about things other than work. She said it might be a "blessing" for them to have another topic in the house. She will still ask him a million questions, just not about work. "Then about what?" Jamie asked. "I don't know... maybe your feelings?" Eddie replied. "Welcome to Jamie and Eddie, 2.0!"

Elsewhere in "First Blush," Erin (Bridget Moynahan) learned she will have to run for District Attorney without an endorsement from her father, Frank (Tom Selleck). However, that will free her to make her differences with the police known in her campaign. Meanwhile, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) investigated the stabbing of a best-selling author, Dr. Knight (Shane Johnson). After thinking a high-paid escort did it, the detectives discover that his daughter, Audrey (Morgane Bendasoun) did it because he was sleeping with her friend, who was an escort.

Blue Bloods will be back with another new episode, "Ghosted," on Oct. 21. Callie Thorne is back as psychic Maggie Gibson. The show airs Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET. All 12 past seasons are available to stream on Paramount+.