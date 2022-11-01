'Blue Bloods' Showrunner Reveals If Tom Selleck's Frank Reagan Will Find Romance

There has not been much room for romance in Blue Bloods lately, especially after Jamie and Eddie finally married. The single members of the Reagan family members have been too focused on stopping crime and holding the NYPD together to go on dates. It is unlikely that will change soon, showrunner Kevin Wade revealed.

On Monday, TVLine's roundup of fan questions included one from a Blue Bloods viewer who wanted to know if Tom Selleck's Commissioner Frank Reagan would ever be involved in a romance. After all, we know Frank has been a widower since his wife Mary died in 2005. Earlier this season, TVLine asked Wade about possible romances for Frank and his son, Det. Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg). "Ehhhh... not really," was all Wade said in response.

While it makes sense that Frank would have a little too much on his plate as commissioner of the largest police force in the country to go on dates, Danny's continued single status has been frustrating for some fans. Danny has been single since his wife Linda (Amy Carlson) died offscreen between Seasons 7 and 8. Some fans called for a romance between Danny and his partner, Det. Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), but the introduction of the medium Maggie (Callie Thorne) has brought another option to the table. Maggie recently returned for the Oct. 21 episode "Ghosted" and she continued building her connection with Danny.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com earlier this year, Wade explained that it would be a little boring to start another workplace relationship between Danny and Baez so soon after Jamie's (Will Estes) and Eddie's (Vanessa Ray) wedding. The executive producer noted that most of the Reagans are too married to their jobs to date.

"They are out there; they're married to their jobs," Wade explained to us. "And that goes back beyond Blue Bloods to the sort of classic model of the American private eye or the dedicated cop. There is always, [in] any good cop movie, the guy on the verge of retirement, his wife divorced him years ago. He's either battling the bottle, or he already beat that bottle, and they're alone. That's partly what drives them to be good at their jobs."

Danny and Baez might not be dating, but Marisa Ramirez told us in March 2021 that she and Wahlberg have "such a beautiful thing" together. "I'm so excited to be at work with him and to feel safe with someone who knows me because I feel like I keep my guard up with other actors, or crew, or whoever, and this is a place where I can let it down," Ramirez said. "It feels very safe and comfortable."

Blue Bloods airs Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET. The entire series is available to stream on Paramount+.