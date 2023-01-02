'Blue Bloods' Return From Winter Break is Emotional Trip to a Regan Family Grave

Blue Bloods will return on Friday, Jan. 6, 2022, with quite an emotional episode for fans and the Reagan family alike. According to TV Insider, the winter premiere will follow Frank Reagan and grandson Joe Hill/Reagan to address some ghosts of the past and a "grievous insult" to Joe's father, Joe Reagan Sr.'s gravesite.

The episode will also be the second to see Reagan family member Bridget Moynahan behind the camera to direct. The emotional affair is sure to dig into the Reagan family's past, with grandfather and grandson dealing with the destroyed headstone of their loved one.

Hill's return to the show is a pleasant one for fans of the show, who have grown to love the character in the 15 episodes he's appeared in since his surprise appearance. "Why is joe not a permanent character, we love him!!!!," one fan shared on Blue Bloods' official Instagram account. "So happy to see Joe. What a great addition. More of his character please," another added.

Elsewhere in the episode, we will get to see Danny Reagan, played by CBS favorite Donny Wahlberg intervene in an undercover case led by his former partner. Meanwhile, Eddie is forced to find a stolen puppy at the behest of her captain, though the reason for the search could be pretty suspicious, according to the network's official description of the episode.

(Photo: John Paul Filo)

Moynahan will also pull double duty on the episode, directing her second episode while also having an important role in another storyline where "Erin and Henry work together to bust an over-the-phone scammer targeting the elderly."

Co-star Steve Schirripa had nothing but praise for his co-star when talking to PopCulture back in October. "I've worked with a lot of great actresses. A lot. And she's as good as any of them," The Sopranos alum said. "I mean, she's a very underrated actress as far as I'm concerned. She's always prepared."

Blue Bloods is currently in the middle of its fifteenth season. The next new episode will air on Jan. 6 on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.