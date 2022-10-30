'Blue Bloods' Star Steve Schirripa Teases Mystery Reunion Project With 'The Sopranos' Star (Exclusive)

The Sopranos stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa have done plenty of work together recently, through their Sopranos podcast and their best-selling book on the show. Imperioli recently began teasing another project, which could also reunite them with The Sopranos creator David Chase. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Schirripa, who now stars on CBS' Blue Bloods, confirmed that he was interested in "anything" Imperioli and Chase might be involved with.

"I was asked at one point if I was interested and I said, 'Yes,'" Schirripa told us when asked about the mystery project. "Of course, anything David and Michael do I want to be a part of. And that's all I've heard. That's the last I've heard. So hopefully at some point. I believe they're both working on it, they're writing it together, and let's see what happens."

Schirripa went on to reflect on his friendship and collaborations with Imperioli. Last year, they published Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos, which landed on the New York Times bestsellers list. They also finished their Talking Sopranos podcast in December, with Chase stopping by to talk about the final episode. Schirripa said working with Imperioli is like "working with one of your best buddies," adding, "He's a very talented guy, and so we'll see. Yeah, I just was asked if I was interested, and of course, anything that they're doing, I'm interested."

Chase's mystery project with Imperioli and Schirripa was first mentioned in a New York Times profile on Imperioli, ahead of his appearance in The White Lotus Season 2. Imperioli confirmed the project was in the works during a stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. However, he declined to go much further.

"Yeah, we're writing a movie together right now for me and Steve Schirripa. It's a mystery project," he told Fallon. "I can't talk about it beyond that... David and I are writing it together. I can't say what it's about. But when it comes out, I'm gonna come here. Before anybody, I'm gonna come here and talk about it."

Oddly enough, Imperioli has also appeared on Blue Bloods, but he has never worked with Schirripa on the show. Imperioli has made a few appearances as New York Attorney General Robert Lewis but has only shared scenes with Tom Selleck's Commissioner Frank Reagan. "I would've liked to work with Michael [on Blue Bloods]," Schirripa said. "I thought a funny thing might have been just to cross each other in the hallway and kind of talk to each other. I thought that might be funny. Just kind of a, 'Yeah, how you doing?' thing and keep going."

Imperioli starred as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos and took home an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2004. He surprisingly reprised the role as a narrator in Chase's Sopranos prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark. Schirripa played Bobby 'Bacala' Baccalieri in The Sopranos.

It's unclear if Imperioli and Chase's mystery project will have any connection to The Sopranos. In November 2021, Chase told The Hollywood Reporter he did have an idea for "one more movie" set in that universe. "I have an idea for that that I'd like to do. But I don't think they want that," he mysteriously said.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays on CBS at 10 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Paramount+. The Sopranos is available on HBO Max, where TV fans can also find The White Lotus. The White Lotus Season 2 premire will air at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.