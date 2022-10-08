'Blue Bloods': Reagan Family Member Shot in Season 13 Premiere

Thirteen turned out to be an unlucky number for at least one member of the Reagan family in the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere. "Keeping the Faith" featured big guest stars, a shooting, and multiple stories combined into one hour. It was a bumpy road, but thankfully every member of the Reagan family came out alive, even the one shot.

The central story of the episode involved Jamie (Will Estes), Eddie (Vanessa Ray), Danny (Donnie Wahlberg), and Joe (Will Hochman), with Erin (Bridget Moynihan) laying a central part. It really began when Eddie and her partner Badillo (Ian Quinlan) stopped a domestic violence incident while they were walking the beat. Jamie happened to be driving by and helped Badillo arrest the suspect, Andre Castillo (Dario Vasquez) who happened to be carrying a gun.

That night, the suspect was suddenly back on the street, abusing his wife in public. When Castillo saw Badillo and Eddie approaching, he fired off a volley of shots. The next day, Jamie showed up at Erin's office demanding answers about Castillo's release. Jamie was surprisingly animated and frustrated, even reminding Erin of Danny.

Later, Danny called up Eddie because Castillo turned out to be his top suspect for a homicide he was working on. They headed over to the Queensboro Basin, where Castillo had a job. Jamie arrived before Danny and Joe to find Castillo assaulting his wife again, this time on a boat. When Castillo saw the three officers, he fired and hit Jamie! There was blood everywhere, as the bullets went through his vest. Castillo got away, and they took Jamie to the hospital.

Although it was touch-and-go at first, Jamie's surgery was successful. Almost everyone went to the hospital, except for Frank (Tom Selleck), who was still out "undercover" with Archbishop Kearns (Stacy Keach) to see how the public views police. Danny wanted to make sure Erin didn't blame herself for Jamie being shot. Later, Baez (Marisa Ramirez) called in some important clues, which helped Danny and Joe track down Castillo. Danny had to stop Joe from beating Castillo up to death. They had to do things by the book since that's what Jamie would have wanted.

The next day, Jamie was allowed to leave the hospital. Frank was there, along with countless police officers who didn't have anything else to do that day, and they all saluted Jamie. He got out of his wheelchair (even though he did just get shot) and saluted everyone back. It was a happy ending for what was a very stressful time for the Reagans.

This episode also saw Eddie and Jamie almost get broken up at work. Their new captain wanted them to start working at different precincts, which neither of them wanted. After Jamie was shot, Eddie demanded they be allowed to stay, pointing out to the captain that there was no rule on spouses working at the same precinct. It appears that Eddie will get her way, but it's been hinted that Jamie may take a new job this season anyway. Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Paramount+.