Tom Selleck's 'Blue Bloods' Co-Star Donnie Wahlberg Sends Him a Special Message

Donnie Wahlberg is making sure to celebrate Tom Selleck. The Magnum P.I. alum turned 79 on Jan. 29, and Wahlberg shared some sweet photos from their early days on Blue Bloods on Instagram. He also shared a very sweet caption, saying, "Happy Birthday to my dear friend and TV dad – the one and only – Tom Selleck! Love you, Dad!" Along with some celebration emojis and hearts, and it's definitely pretty sweet.

Selleck's birthday comes in the midst of Blue Bloods filming its 14th and final season and just over two weeks until the season premiere. Seeing photos of Wahlberg and Selleck from the early days shows just how far they've come and how close they've become over the past 14 years. Once Blue Bloods eventually wraps later this year, hopefully that relationship stays as strong as ever. From the looks of it, nothing will break the bond that easily.

With Tom Selleck now closer than ever to 80 and Blue Bloods inching closer and closer to the end, could this mean Selleck might be retiring soon? As of now, nothing is confirmed. When Season 14 was announced, Selleck was all for even more seasons, but that sentiment might have changed with the end coming. It has been hard for him to say goodbye to Blue Bloods, admitting he'd be willing to work as long as they'd let him. It probably won't be known until a series wrap is called on Blue Bloods, but what really matters is that Selleck is happy.

While there may no longer be Reagan family dinners after Blue Bloods ends, it would be highly surprising if the cast didn't still keep in touch and wish each other happy birthday on social media when the time came. It may not be the same, but it is definitely better than nothing. 14 seasons is quite a long time, there's no doubt that cast is like family both on screen and off.

Fans will have to tune in on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to see the Reagans once again and prepare for the beginning of end. Hopefully the stars will continue to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos and share their love for one another, but in the meantime, it's best to prepare to say goodbye. Even though the finale won't be airing until later this year.