Big Update on Renewal Chances for 'The Cleaning Lady' and 'Alert'

Fox is making decisions on the 2024-25 season, and there are some big updates about The Cleaning Lady and Alert: Missing Persons Unit. The dramas were only two of three returning live-action shows on Fox's 2024 spring schedule due to the strikes, with sitcom Animal Control already renewed for Season 3. According to Deadline, The Cleaning Lady and Alert are expected to return.

Premiering in January 2022, The Cleaning Lady stars Élodie Yung, Martha Millan, Sean Lew, Faith Bryant, Kate del Castillo, and Santiago Cabrera. The late Adan Canto also starred in the drama prior to his death, and The Cleaning Lady recently killed off his character, Arman Morales, and paid tribute to the actor. Reportedly, producers have pitched ideas to Fox for where they want to creatively take the series without Arman, and they have been "very well received."

Meanwhile, Season 4 of The Cleaning Lady is also expected to be a financial improvement, making a renewal "very likely." As for Alert, while linear ratings have been down, the viewership on Hulu has seen much improvement, on top of the fact that it has internal support. A third season of the Scott Caan and Dania Ramirez-led action drama can also be expected. While nothing is truly set in stone until Fox gives confirmation, this is definitely good news.

As for the rest of Fox's live-action slate, after 9-1-1's move to ABC, spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star is still making its return to Fox this fall with 12 episodes. Also missing from the spring 2024 schedule and will instead likely return in the fall is Accused, meaning the future of both shows won't be known until they finally make their grand returns. The new series Rescue HI-Surf recently got a pickup for additional episodes, bringing it to 19 when it finally debuts, with Doc and Candian's co-production Murder in a Small Town also hitting the network next season.

It's unknown when Fox will confirm the renewals or cancellations, but it should be soon. In the meantime, it can't help to keep watching the shows to boost the ratings. New episodes of The Cleaning Lady return on Tuesday, Apr. 30 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Alert: Missing Persons Unit only on Fox. All episodes of Alert, as well as the current third season of The Cleaning Lady, are streaming on Hulu.