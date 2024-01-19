'The Vampire Diaries' and 'The White Lotus' Stars Join New Series 'Rescue: Hi Surf'

The cast for Fox's new drama Rescue: Hi Surf has been revealed. It was announced in May 2023 that the network had given a straight-to-series order for the Hawaiian lifeguard drama. Following the personal and professional lives of lifeguards on the North Shore of O'ahu, the series was initially slated to premiere during the 2023-24 broadcast season, but because of the strikes, it was pushed to the 2024-25 broadcast season.

It's been a long time coming, but the cast has finally been announced via Variety. Wentworth star Robbie Magasiva will portray Harlan "Sonny" Jennings, a surfer, waterman, and North Shore lifeguard captain. Although he has a commitment to his team, his grief over his nephew's death threatens his job and his team. Vampire Diaries' Arielle Kebbel will play Emily "Em" Wright, the first female lieutenant in Ocean Safety history and strives to become captain.

UnReal's Adam Demos plays Aussie surfer and certified lifesaver Wil Ready, who loves a good challenge. The White Lotus star Kekoa Kekumano's Laka Hanohano is a confident, uber-fit Native Hawaiian lifeguard. Patrolling the North Shore beaches, he is fearless and loves his job. Alex Aiono of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin portrays the cocky, competitive, sweet, and stubborn Kainalu, a rookie North Shore lifeguard whose father is a politician. Roswell, New Mexico's Zoe Cipres will also be playing a rookie North Shore lifeguard named Hina. She is top of her training class and comes from a working-class Hawaiian family, she struggles with balancing her personal and professional life.

As for Arrow's Sea Shimooka, she will be recurring as big wave surfer and EMT Jenn who is serious about her job and the waves. Her sense of commitment motivates her to do better. Matt Kester serves as showrunner and executive producer. He also wrote the pilot episode. John Wells will executive produce for John Wells Productions and will be directing the first two episodes. Erin Jontow of John Wells Productions and Daniele Nathanson will also executive produce Rescue: Hi Surf, which is co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment.

It already sounds like the new series will be an exciting one. With 9-1-1 moving to ABC, Rescue: Hi Surf will be the perfect replacement. It's still going to be a while until the show premieres, but getting a cast means that we are one step closer to actually getting it, and the long wait will surely be worth it.