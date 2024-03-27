Big Update on 'Fire Country' Season 3 in Wake of Renewal

Following Fire Country's Season 3 renewal, a big update has been revealed. According to TheCinemaholic, filming on the new season of CBS' hit drama will begin sometime this summer in Vancouver. Tia Napolitano will continue to serve as showrunner. Season 2 is currently still airing on the network, and will only have 10 episodes due to the dual Hollywood strikes last year. While an episode count has not been revealed for the third season, if everything stays on track, it's possible fans will be able to look forward to another 22-episode season just like Season 1.

Even though Season 2 has a shorter season, it is still as hot as ever. The series is preparing for a potential spinoff by bringing in Morena Baccarin as a new sheriff's deputy. While a spinoff has not been confirmed, she could either be upped to series regular later down the line or branch off into her own show. Meanwhile, the twists haven't stopped coming. Between Gabriela getting engaged to Bode, finding out Gen may be his daughter and more, Jordan Calloway was right when he previously told PopCulture.com that "big stuff" is coming.

Fire Country is one of few CBS shows already renewed for the 2024-25 season. Other series fans can look forward to returning include freshman dramas Tracker and NCIS: Sydney, hit sitcom Ghosts, long-running soap The Young and the Restless for four more seasons, and likely many more renewals on the way. This also means that more cancellations are likely on the way as well, and although it will be hard to say goodbye to the shows that are already ending this year, fans may want to be prepared to say goodbye to even more.

There is still much to look forward to in the second season of Fire Country, and there is no telling what will happen. At least fans know they will be getting more of Fire Country very soon and it seems like filming will be starting within the next few months. Hopefully more information will be released on the third season soon, but that likely won't come until after the second season finale airs or sometime around it. Season 3 should be premiering in the fall on CBS, but in the meantime, new episodes of Fire Country return on Friday, Apr. 5 at 9 p.m. ET.