'Ghosts' Season 4 Fate Revealed at CBS

Your stay at Woodstone has been extended. Deadline reports that CBS sitcom Ghosts has been renewed for a fourth season. Starring an ensemble cast that includes Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Richie Moriarty, Asher Grodman, Shiela Carrasco, Devan Chandler Long, Rebecca Wisocky, and Román Zaragoza, Ghosts is based on the British series of the same name. A couple from New York inherit a country house, only to find it falling apart and inhabited by ghosts.

Ghosts was the number one comedy on Paramount+ in February, with streaming numbers having increased from last year. The series averages over 10 million viewers in live 7-day multiplatform viewing, which is also up from last year. It premiered in 2021 and became an instant hit, with no plans of slowing down any time soon.

News of Ghosts' renewal comes just four episodes into the third season, which premiered in early February. Just recently, it was announce that New Girls alum Lamorne Morris will be guest starring in an upcoming episode of the sitcom, but it's unknown if it will be turning into a recurring role since he will be hitting it off with Danielle Pinnock's Alberta. Either way, it's going to be exciting to see him join the series, regardless of capacity and what he will bring to the B&B.

There are only 10 episodes this season due to the strikes, so it will be nice knowing that many more episodes are on the way following this shortened season. Also, because of the strikes, Ghosts couldn't air on CBS' fall 2023 schedule. Instead, the network aired the first season of Ghosts UK, paired with a rerun of Ghosts, so fans could see where the sitcom came from. Now, with the U.S. version of Ghosts back, it seems like the wait was completely worth it.

New episodes of Ghosts are continuing to air on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET following new episodes of Young Sheldon, which is in its final season. How these remaining episodes will go will be something to look forward to, as well as how it will set up Season 4. There are still many more episodes to look forward to, and there is no telling how it will all go down. But knowing that more episodes are coming after Season 3 comes to an end is a pretty good feeling.